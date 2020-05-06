DANVILLE — A downtown Danville business is lending a hand to other businesses and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Villager Realty recently started a GoFundMe page with a goal of $1,000, said Trish Ruth of the real estate agency. "We hit it on the first day."
So they set a new goal of $2,500 and the fund was up to $2,260, at last count.
"We tried to do something community-minded every month," Ruth said. "With all this going on, we thought, what could we do?"
The agency is using the money to buy gift certificates or other merchandise to help businesses, those working on the front line and others. On Wednesday, Villager had sub sandwiches delivered to the Geisinger Emergency Medical Services garage on A Street as a surprise treat.
Gretchen Bellott of Villager said four trays of subs were delivered to the first responders.
"For kids' birthdays, we gave craft kits from the Knack (Creative) Studio downtown," Bellott said.
"We did a call out to kids who missed birthdays because of the virus (shutdown)," Ruth said.
Ruth said "Team Villager" has been taking suggestions and recognizing essential individuals or groups and supporting small businesses at the same time.
They recognized Joseph Neizer for his commitment to the Danville-Riverside Food Bank with a $50 gift certificate to Scott's Floral and presented every employee of the Danville and Riverside post offices with a gift certificate for a large pizza from Carini's.
Three people received a $50 gift certificate to Crest Haven Farm Market outside of Riverside. Two of those people were local business owners who were closed during the shutdown and the other is a teacher at Danville Head Start.
"He (the owner) actually gave me another one," Ruth said. "For every $50 spent at Crest Haven, 20 percent goes to the food bank."
Team Villager also presented $15 gift certificates from Hunter's Tastee Freeze to 17 essential employees of Geisinger's Facilities Department, who set up the COVID-19 tents outside of the Emergency Department, among their other tasks.
"We asked for nominations for somebody who could use a little extra love," Ruth said. "Joe Neizer, his name came up a couple times."
The Danville Business Alliance (DBA) also has started a "Vitamin D Fund" with a goal of $10,000 to help out local businesses.
DBA Executive Director Rebecca Dressler said donations are up to $4,200.
"We are very thankful for the support," Dressler said.
She said DBA would begin disbursing the funds once it reached $10,000.