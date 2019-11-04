DANVILLE — A long-time restaurant, famous for its hot dogs and closed for six years, is expected to be purchased.
Christian Force, of Altera Life of Danville, submitted a proposal to buy Pappas Restaurant, at 554 Mill St.
The Danville Historical Architectural Review Board last week approved a change in the facade of the restaurant, located in the historical district, Jackie Hart, borough director of code and building development, said.
The board allowed the yellow front panels to be removed and replaced with brick.
Hart said Force has the building under contract to purchase from Michael Kuziak. Kuziak, his sister, Mary Jane, and their mother, Connie, ran the restaurant from 1992 until 2013 when it closed.
Force said he plans to open a plant-based restaurant there.
He said they plan to clean up the building. No zoning variances are required since it was a restaurant, he said.
He said he would release further details if the purchase becomes a reality.
Force and his fiancee, Shannon Koch, operate Altera Life, a health club on Mill Street, and will be move it to the first floor of the Mill Street building currently occupied by the Danville Police Department. The police will move to their new quarters at the playground of the former Danville Elementary School. Construction is underway and the move is expected to take place in the spring. Force and Koch purchased the building housing the police department, which also houses apartments on the upper floors.