COOPER TWP. — Sewage hook-up fees and monthly rates will drive businesses out of Route 11 in Cooper Township, some owners say.
At a meeting of about 25 residents and businesses affected by the new public sewer system in part of the township, Ann Fleming Hurst said people can't afford the rates set by the township municipal authority on the advice of engineers.
"None of us can afford what they're quoting us. They're putting Route 11 out of business. What business is going to set up knowing the fees are so high? They (authority) are trying to recoup their money out of salvation from our livings," she said.
The group plans to prepare a petition, spearheaded by resident Chris Pfaff, to present to the authority before its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 in the township building. They will also consult an attorney for advice.
They want rates in line with those in Mahoning Township and Danville and the authority to hire another engineering firm to make recommendations on fees.
Fees, monthly rates
Homeowners and business owners will be charged a fee to connect to Danville's system, a monthly fee and will have to pay a contractor to connect their properties to the township sewer lines.
The equivalent dwelling use, or EDU, fee for a home is $2,500. About 70 percent of that goes to the Danville sewage system, which will process the township's sewage. The remainder of the EDU fee will go to the township for billing by a commercial firm, toward debt owed for the system and a small amount for emergencies, said Authority Chairman John Houston. A homeowner would pay a $76 monthly fee.
The state Department of Environmental Resources mandated the township install public sewer in part of the township, mostly along Route 11 and some properties along Bloom Road, after septic systems failed.
"DEP said Cooper Township needed to do this, gave us a plan to try to accomplish this and we tried to execute the plan," Houston said.
Houston said an EDU is an estimated daily use. "We tried to be reasonable. The project undertaking was not voluntary. DEP has a lot of rules as a result of the project," he said.
Brian Seidel, owner of Seidel's Mardi Gras, where the meeting was held Monday night, said three of his full-time employees attended. "It's their livelihood as well," he said. Seidel will have to pay a $25,000 EDU fee along with a monthly bill of $760 per month and $10,000 to connect to the system.
Houston said a restaurant is charged one EDU for every 12 seats. "If people don't like this, they can ask us to review it and we will be happy to review it," he said.
The authority estimates 150 to 160 connections with 340 to 350 EDUs for the system.
"We tried to do this as fairly as we could," Houston said about the rate schedule that was prepared by an engineer and reviewed by a number of people.
Seidel said the authority based his monthly fee on 120 seats in his restaurant, which is rarely full. "We're only open from 3 to 10 p.m. It will more than likely put me out of business and the handful of employees I employ," he said.
Hurst, who owns Fleming's Antiques and Lamps, said she was assessed at one and one-half EDUs for $3,800, then two and one-half EDUs. When officials visited her business, they said she would owe another $2,500. "I would be paying $6,000 to $7,000 before it's dug up," she said. "I feel like a nobody. You don't get any answers," she said.
Carol Drumheller, of D & L Tag Service, said she was being charged for two acres behind her business without any sewer service.
"At almost all the meetings, the authority said several times they wouldn't do this if it cost too much and that a small commercial property would be charged the same as a residence," said Lorne Fritz, of Sports Car Haven.
"There are no multi-million dollar businesses here," Ann Hurst said, adding if they don't hook up and pay monthly fees, a lien can be placed on their properties.
She said an elderly woman, who lives in a mobile home, can't afford a hook-up fee. "She was told to get a low-interest loan to pay for this," Ann Hurst said.
Potential for sewer tax
Township Supervisor Vice Chairman Tom Little Sr. said Tuesday people have known public sewer was in the works for 10 years. "When it got done with all the dollars and cents and with PennVEST and everything else, the engineer came up with a figure of $76 per month," he said of the residential charge.
He said commercial rates were derived from a formula of one and one-half EDUs for a business with less than four employees at $3,750. "Restaurants are different," he said. He said motels are considered to have one EDU for every four rooms.
He said the business fees were arrived at correctly and approved by Danville officials.
People could refuse to pay or connect to the system, he said. "We were forced into this," Little said of the system.
"We don't have a real estate tax in the township and we don't have any employees," he said.
"If everybody drags their feet and the township has to pay back the loan, we could have a sewer tax," he said.
Little said the authority's first payment on the PennVEST loan is due in January 2020. "Danville is going to be sending us a bill based on the number of EDUs hooked up starting next month," he said.
"If people think there is something wrong, they can come to a meeting or contact the authority," he said.
Little said the Cooper system was on hold for two years while Danville and Mahoning Township resolved civil court cases over how many sewer customers were in Mahoning Township.
"We know we need the sewer," Hurst's husband, Harold Hurst, said. He said authority members are good people who relied on the advice of engineers. He said 300-some potential hook-ups have not become reality because each lot hasn't been inspected. The authority is "behind the power curve" to make payments that is taxing this corridor (Route 11) beyond sustainability."
"The numbers aren't working," he said.
He said, "the authority is grappling to make payments. It's sad it has come to this where the rubber meets the road and people have to start writing checks when it is economically not sustainable."
"It's already in the ground," Seidel said of the lines and pumping stations. Ground was broken in April 2018 for the $4 million project, which was financed with a 30-year low-interest $3.146 million PennVEST loan and a $861,007 grant. The authority is obligated to repay the loan.
Seidel said he favored metering businesses to provide an "accurate picture of what they're using."
Harold Hurst asked what would happen if everyone billed for sewer services didn't pay. He said a single resident will pay the same fee as a family.
Pfaff questioned what would happen if people were unwilling to connect to the sewer system.
If the authority can't pay back the loan, "at the end of the day, the whole system belongs to the supervisors who can impose a tax," said Harold Hurst, a former township supervisor and former Montour County commissioner. He said rates should be similar to those in Danville and Mahoning Township.
Seidel checked with a Danville restaurant owner, who said he pays $430 per quarter for sewer.
Financial assistance
Pfaff said he would check with SEDA-COG to see if a program is still available for residents who qualify according to income for financial assistance. Montour County commissioners allocated Community Development Block Grant funds to help residents.
Reached Tuesday, Tyler Dombroski, of SEDA-COG, said people can still apply for financial help. He has had a couple of people apply for the assistance and go to SEDA-COG to provide information. SEDA-COG conducted interviews of residents more than a year ago in the township. The assistance covers construction of a private sewer line from a home to the Cooper collection system.
Ann Hurst said they have a neighbor who didn't qualify because his income was too high by $11.