DANVILLE — While Montour County businesses are reopening on Friday with certain restrictions, the Danville Growers' Market is opening for the season on Saturday, also with limitations.
The Montour County Courthouse and most other county facilities will reopen to the public on a limited basis beginning Monday.
Also, the Danville Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be among 77 statewide that will resume limited in-store sales beginning Friday.
The reopenings are due to the county moving up on Friday from red to yellow status under the state's COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.
Gyms, casinos, theaters and other indoor recreational, wellness and entertainment venues will stay closed, according to the state guidelines. Restaurants and bars will still be limited to carryout or delivery, in-person retail is allowed and child care is open, although businesses must follow federal and state guidance for safety, social distancing and cleaning.
Gov. Tom Wolf's administration will continue to recommend that people wear masks in public, and require businesses and commercial buildings that serve the public deny entry to customers not wearing masks.
In county buildings, Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said, business will be conducted by appointment only and limited to one visitor at a time per office. Visitors and delivery personnel will be required to wear masks while inside county buildings. Additionally, the temperature of anyone entering the buildings will be taken with no-touch thermometers. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be turned away.
"As a pro-active measure, it is advisable for visitors to take their own temperature before coming in for an appointment," Holdren said. "If the temperature hits the 100.4-degree threshold, the appointment should be rescheduled."
Only those with appointments will be admitted to county buildings. Backpacks will be prohibited and visitors are advised to “travel light,” said Holdren, suggesting visitors bring only items necessary for business related to their appointment.
Once inside, visitors will only be allowed to enter the office or offices in which an appointment was made. For those whose business may require more than one person – such as a marriage license or passport application – arrangements will be made.
The county is preparing for the reopening by placing shields and sanitizers on counters. Additionally a sanitizing station has been placed in the vestibule of the courthouse. Safe distancing practices of 6 feet will continue. The courthouse will be sanitized throughout the day.
A drop box system will remain in place for those not wanting to enter the courthouse.
Like the public, county employees will be required to wear masks and take their temperature before coming into work each day. Employees leaving the building during the day will have their temperatures taken upon re-entry.
While most services to the public will resume on Monday, the sheriff’s office has temporarily suspended taking passport photos. The prison is the only county facility that will remain closed to the public.
The new measures will remain in effect through the end of May and be revisited at that time, barring Wolf moving Montour to a “green” status and removing all restrictions, Holdren said.
The county will continue to conduct public meetings electronically. Information on electronic access to meetings can be found on the county website: www.montourco.org.
Place orders for market
Rebecca Dressler, the head of the Danville Business Alliance, said the Growers' Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday for pre-order pickups only.
Orders can be placed at ferrystreetgrowersmarket.com.
“As we move forward through this pandemic/season, there will be more vendors to purchase from,” Dressler said. “The safety of its customers is of the utmost importance to the Growers’ Market. They will be implementing new shopping/ordering procedures for the health and safety of all.”
Liquor stores will limit the number of customers to no more than 25 people (employees and customers) in any location and further restricting numbers of customers in smaller stores. The first hour each store is open each day will be reserved for customers at high risk for COVID-19, including those 65 years of age and older.
Customers and employees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, guided by signage throughout the stores and one-way patterns to avoid cross-traffic and encourage them to refrain from touching products unless they intend to buy them.
Store employees will perform enhanced and frequent cleaning and disinfecting, and store hours will be modified to ensure appropriate time for cleaning and restocking.