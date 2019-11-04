DANVILLE — A Danville Hometown Holiday Storefront Contest will be held Nov. 23 through Jan. 6.
Merchants will participate by decorating their ground-level storefront window between Nov. 23 and Dec. 2 with classic holiday scenes illustrating their idea of a hometown holiday, according to the Danville Business Alliance.
Judges will view the windows Dec. 6, 7 and 8.
Public voting will be open from 5 p.m. Nov. 23 through 8 p.m. Dec. 14. Photos of the displays will be posted on the alliance Facebook page for public voting.
Participants will display a participation card to indicate participation in the contest. Cards will be visible to people passing by as well as judges.
The alliance asks that businesses try to incorporate lights into the displays. Decorated windows should be visible from the sidewalk, but must not obstruct the sidewalk or pedestrian right of way.
The grand prize winner will receive a trophy along with a voucher for a free 2020 holiday decor bundle. The winner can display the trophy in the business until the 2020 competition.
Prizes will be awarded Dec. 15.