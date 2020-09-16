DANVILLE —Downtown businesses are slowly recovering from the COVID-19 shutdown, though restrictions on eateries and bars have those owners worried about their future.
Bob Dressler, owner of the Pub II in Danville and the Hilltop Bar and Grill in Valley Township, said COVID-19 put a halt to a catering business he also ran, Mayberry Hospitality.
"My biggest loss was the catering business," said Dressler, who has owned Mayberry and the Hilltop for 15 years and The Pub II for 14. "I'm a custom caterer, and we really make hay May through October. Everything I had booked for this year canceled between COVID-19 and the governor's mitigation order, as it had to do with congregant gathering."
He said most catering venues did not have the space for social distancing.
The governor's recent order prohibiting alcohol sales after 10 p.m. might kill his bar business.
"Not so much the Hilltop, but The Pub," Dressler said. "We had a great business between 10 and 12 because of employees who worked at the Pine Barn, BJ's, the Iron Fork. We had 15 to 30 people in that 2-hour period."
He said the governor's latest edict allowing restaurants to go back up to 50 percent capacity on Monday doesn't help at all.
"That was a magic trick, as far as public relations," he said, adding that was probably to benefit the chains such as Applebee's and Ruby Tuesday.
"This is a political thing," Dressler said. "Our business is apolitical. Democrat, Republican, none matters. We follow their rules. That is my livelihood. With the shutdowns, the more regulation that we have has not allowed us to prosper. It won't be long till we won't survive."
No profit in 2020
Damien Malfara, owner of Old Forge Brewing Company, said the business has been staying afloat, but not anywhere close to the pre-COVID level.
He said there will be no profit in 2020. He's hoping he will be able to keep his doors open with the help of the Paycheck Protection Program loan and local grants.
"The 10 p.m. limit does not affect us since we close at 10 p.m. on weekends, anyway," Malfara said in an email response.
He added, though, "The 50 percent capacity limit is arbitrary and not backed by any data that would indicate there is less risk of virus transmission, as compared to 25 percent or 75 percent or even 100 percent, especially when the establishment is maintaining social distancing, enforcing mask wearing and following CDC and FDA guidelines."
He, too, called the Wolf administration's decisions political rather than a science/data-backed decision that is affecting the livelihood of hundreds of thousands of people in the state, as well as the restaurant and hospitality industry.
Malfara said he believes everyone should wear masks, stay 6 feet apart and businesses should clean and sanitize items and surfaces touched by others.
"However, I do not believe that there is more or less risk for customers or staff in my establishment if it is restricted to 25 percent versus 50 percent versus 75 percent versus 100 percent capacity, as long as we are following the above mentioned policies," he said. "We are going to continue to struggle as a business along with the rest of the industry if the administration continues with the current restrictions."
He said another problematic restriction is that a customer is not allowed to have a beer without a meal to go with it.
"The administration chose to shut down an entire industry because of a handful of bars and nightclubs violating the guidelines," Malfara wrote. "Those irresponsible businesses should have had enforcement action taken against them rather than have the entire industry penalized for actions of those few businesses.
New businesses in town
Rebecca Dressler, executive director of the Danville Business Alliance and Bob Dressler's wife, said the COVID shutdown played a role in two business closings downtown — McCarty's Tattered & Torn Antique Shop, which closed at the end of June, and It's All About Me Boutique, which shut down its Danville store at the end of August but maintains a shop in Lewisburg.
She pointed out, though, Flavor City Oils, which sells natural oils and vinegars, opened earlier this month, and Old City Bagel Company opened early this summer, both along Mill Street. Comic Troopers, which plans to open on Mill Street to sell collectible toys and action figures, will be another addition to the downtown, despite the pandemic.
Greg Ash and Deb Greenly decided to open Flavor City Oils when both lost their jobs to the pandemic. Ash said he was in construction, and Greenly, his fiancee, was office manager in a cardiologist's office.
"It's been an idea of ours for a couple years," Ash said. "We knew the owner of the storefront."
The storefront is the former home of McCarty's. Within a couple of months, they signed a lease and found a vendor. They offer about 50 different flavors of oils and vinegars, all are vegan or vegetarian and none include any artificial flavors or chemicals.
He said business has been good so far.
"She actually introduced me to oils and vinegar," Ash said. "It's all we cook with."
The future looks promising for some other businesses, too.
Jim Burns, owner of Triple Play Sporting Goods, said business has been picking up after the store was shut down in March and April.
"We took a big hit, probably close to 40 percent," Burns said. "We will still be down 30 percent."
He said he originally just sold sporting goods but later got into sports apparel after moving the store to a different Mill Street location.
PB&J Bar, the vegan restaurant that opened about two weeks before the pandemic hit, remains busy with takeout, said Shannon Koch, co-owner of the business with fiance Christian Force.
She said the business won't be affected by the increase to 50 percent capacity.
"We're not busy enough for 50 percent," Koch said. "We will stay at 25 percent."
With seating at every other table, PB&J can only seat 12 people.
"Takeout is bigger for us right now," she said.
Montour County recently distributed $384,868 in COVID-19 relief block grants to small businesses.
"Saturday was probably one of the best days I had as a commissioner," said Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren, who helped distribute the checks. "We had at least three people who were in tears, they able to keep their businesses open."
Holdren said there will be a second round for businesses in October. Businesses can apply between Oct. 1 and 15, he said.