DANVILLE — Whether it's yoga, ballroom dancing or help in eating right, health-related organizations and businesses offer it in Danville.
They have joined together to form the nonprofit Danville Health Alliance so people can find exactly what they want, said alliance President Christian Force, who is also co-owner with Shannon Force of Altera Life Health Club, 530 Mill St. Christian is a certified personal trainer and holds a certification in plant-based nutrition. Shannon is a certified health coach.
The alliance, which marks the first anniversary of its founding in February, began with five health-related business owners meeting over coffee.
"We wanted to collaborate, but didn't know how to," Christian said.
They then met with Rebecca Dressler, who is executive director of the Danville Business Alliance, to form the health alliance.
"We all wanted to help the community come together and do a whole lot more individually," said Hidi Horikoshi, owner of Resurrection Movement Studio, 1958 Montour Blvd.
Christian Force said the alliance is the first he is aware of in the area in which members work together rather than competing among themselves.
While some may overlap what they offer, they all have their own niche, he said. Force said they have a lot of crossovers with clients as well.
At StudioB Yoga Center, 518 Mill St., owner Becky Duignan said the alliance was "created to help offer residents of Danville and surrounding communities fitness options and how they could benefit from them."
It has grown into something bigger and better than the original plan — to help community members on a daily basis not just for fitness overall, but for wellness of body, mind and spirit, she said.
"We had the health festival that was well-attended, and I think we will be setting up scholarship options for local people to get help where they need it and with lots of community-based work. I'm excited about it," Duignan said.
Besides Altera, Resurrection and StudioB Yoga Center, Longevity Health and Fitness, along Route 11, and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, 608 Mill St., formed the alliance. The nonprofit Danville Area Community Center joined shortly after that.
Community involvement
Geisinger is represented at health alliance meetings and a Danville Area High School representative is expected to attend the next meeting. Heather Laubach, community center operations manager, said the alliance may offer some type of activities such as yoga or dance during lunch for students. While the high school has expressed interest, she said activities may be offered to the middle school as well.
"The great thing is we've been invited to a lot of meetings," Force said, including DRIVE, the economic development entity in Montour and Columbia counties. The alliance is part of a wellness committee in the Danville Area School District and numerous Geisinger initiatives.
Dressler said during the short time the alliance has existed, it has made an impact on the community. Horikoshi said they are in the ground phase of getting the word out in the community.
Alliance members hold many events for clients and visitors. "I want my clients to go to Hidi's events," Force said.
The alliance plans to hold its second health fair, including a 6.1K, Aug. 22 in downtown Danville.
"I'm excited to see what comes out of the baby phase," Horikoshi said of the group.
He hosts a podcast on iTunes and Spotify Mondays, during which he interviews people about what they do and why they do what they do.
Focus on fitness
The community center and businesses recently held Vision 20/20 to bring fitness to the attention of the community. Each business offered something different each week, including free classes in January.
Force said they weren't trying to jump on the New Year's resolution trend of people trying to get more fit, but "approaching how we really can help people."
"We saw a lot of new faces at our introduction to aerial yoga and reformer pilates," said Laubach.
She said a lot of the participants wore shirts from StudioB "or said they went to hip-hop classes at Resurrection." The center recently brought back floating yoga on paddle boards.
Among the dance classes Resurrection offers is ballroom dancing Fridays during the winter. Resurrection opened in 2015 along Route 11 for kids, adults, athletes and college students. Komotion Dance Program is located at the studio and offers ballet, hip-hop, jazz, tap, Irish step and contemporary dance.
Stefanie Kocher, of Longevity Health and Fitness, said, "When Hidi and Christian approached me about joining the health alliance, I really thought it was a great opportunity to do something meaningful for the community while working with a group of like-minded individuals that typically would not work together on a project like this. The health alliance always puts community first and our own businesses take on a secondary role.
"Health and wellness is a passion of mine, so any opportunity to work within the community to encourage that is a good opportunity. The health alliance allows me to interact with other small business owners in the fitness community to seek advice, guidance and also support. It allows me to interact with and reach community members far beyond what I had anticipated," she said.
To learn more about the health alliance and the businesses involved, visit the Danville Health Alliance page on Facebook.
Ironmen Ice Plunge
The alliance hopes to gain a lot of support from the first Ironmen Ice Plunge Saturday at the pond at Frosty Valley Resort, Bloom Road.
The members urge people to wear costumes. Registration is at 11 a.m. and the plunge starts at noon. Those plunging are asked to contribute $10 and anyone who is not jumping into the cold water can pay $20. The money will go to alliance activities.
April Warrick, 27, of Danville, who became the first American woman to swim 9.3 miles from Corsica, France, to Sardinia, Italy, alone on July 26, will be the guest athlete. She is training for cold water swimming and plans to compete at the end of February in Vermont at a frozen lake where two 25-meter lengths will be cut from the ice. Races will include 25 meters to 200 meters and she has entered most of the events. She will then concentrate on training to swim the 22-mile length of Lake Tahoe by herself Aug. 28.