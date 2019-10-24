DANVILLE — A number of groups and businesses have united to raise money for the Montour Preserve.
The Preserve the Preserve event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins Chevrolet, 1856 Montour Blvd. (Route 11), in Mahoning Township.
This is in addition to the Montour County commissioners and Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau approving agreements to increase the hotel tax to fund the preserve and Montour Area Recreation Commission on a long-term basis.
The 657-acre preserve is used by about 90,000 people a year from throughout the region, including Lake Chillisquaque which spans 165 acres alone. The preserve also offers fishing and boating, picnic pavilions, walking trails, educational and visitors center and a fossil pit.
At the preserve event, there will be numerous free activities for children and their families, said Nathan Wagner, Hawkins marketing director.
All proceeds will go toward the preserve and the Montour Area Recreation Commission, which manages and maintains recreational programs at the preserve. The commission also manages and maintains hiking and biking trails and parks in the area.
Wagner said at least 35 businesses are supporting the activities along with Hidi Horikoshi, owner of Resurrection Movement Studio which is near Hawkins, the Danville Health Alliance and the Danville Business Alliance.
Wagner contacted Horikoshi about collaborating on events.
"He talked about a strongman competition," Horikoshi said. "I said that was a great idea, but suggested getting parents and kids involved. I had just read about the preserve needing help."
Wagner said they discussed adding activities to the trunk-or-treat event, for which vehicles will be decorated and candy will be handed out to children.
The day of activities will also include a straw bale obstacle course, pumpkin tossing and people trying to pull one or two small cars. Rohrbach's Farm Market donated the bales and pumpkins.
Kids, adults and pets are encouraged to dress in costume with prizes to be awarded at 1:30 p.m.
At least 25 items, donated by businesses and others, will be part of a silent auction, which will include Rail Riders tickets. Winners will be announced at the end of the day.
Hawkins' service department will be transformed into a haunted house for everyone to visit.
Clyde Peeling's Reptiland plans to bring some reptiles. Lake Tobias will have some of its animals on hand.
Horikoshi said the Grilled Cheese Cafe 2 food truck will be on-site.
There will also be face-painting, craft vendors and a photographer taking pictures throughout the day and also offering mini sessions for family portraits.
Donations will be accepted for the preserve.
Colorful bracelets inscribed with "I helped preserve the preserve" will be sold for $2.
"The goal is to make people aware that the preserve needs help," Horikoshi said.
Bob Stoudt, director of the recreation commission, will be there to provide information about the preserve.
Wagner said Hawkins is sponsoring activities because, "The community gives us so much and we're happy to help whenever someone needs it."
He said Hawkins employees are mountain bikers who use recreation commission trails.
"Everyone hikes there," he said of fellow employees.
Horikoshi said the preserve is a "gem in our backyard that we sometimes take for granted. As a community member, we are responsible to contribute to help maintain something so beautiful in our backyard."
He recently conducted a podcast with Stoudt about the preserve and the recreation commission. The podcast is called "In Our Community" and can be seen as episode 2 on Spotify and Google podcast. He hopes it's available on Apple podcast soon.
Parking for the preserve event will be available at the Redeemer Orthodox Presbyterian Church next to Hawkins.
Hotel tax approved
The Montour County commissioners on Tuesday approved agreements to increase the hotel tax from 3 percent to 5 percent paid by people staying in hotels and motels in the county starting Jan. 1.
The visitors bureau board unanimously approved the plan at its meeting Oct. 16, said bureau Executive Director Otto Kurecian. There are 15 members on the board. He said there had been discussions before and the action formally approved a memorandum of understanding. The visitors bureau administers the hotel tax funds.
The MARC board is expected to act on the proposal at its meeting Monday at 7 p.m. in the county human services building.
County Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said the additional 2 percent of the tax is expected to bring in about $167,000 per year to the recreation commission, or about three-quarters of its $200,000 annual budget.
Contributions and grants for the preserve will run out in September 2020. The recreation commission leases the preserve from Talen Energy, which owns the preserve and nearby coal-fired power plant.
The hotel tax money in Montour County will not only support preserve operations, but will help maintain Hess Field, the North Branch Canal Trail, Hopewell Park and special events and programs the recreation commission holds.
Voting in favor of the resolution to increase the tax and a memorandum of understanding with the recreation commission and the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau, which administers the tax, were Commissioner Vice Chairman Dan Hartman and Commissioner Trevor Finn. Holdren was absent.
Stoudt said the action by the commissioners and the visitor's bureau board demonstrates support that he hopes will result in other contributions.
"This is a change in the game to demonstrate support," he said.
Kurecian said he was excited about the preserve being able to maintain itself and the recreation commission to maintain trails and parks.
"It's critical and opens the door to added parties to step forward to provide funds," he said.
Stoudt said the recreation commission will finish its fifth year of leasing the preserve from Talen Energy on Sept. 30, 2020. Currently the commission has a one-year year lease for the preserve. Stoudt said the length of the agreement may change.
When Holdren previously announced the plan to use the hotel tax for recreation, he said Montour modeled it after Union County's action to increase its hotel tax to 5 percent to fund the Union County Trail Authority. Union County, the trail authority and Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau entered into that agreement.
Earlier this year, the recreation commission board created a development advisory committee that recommended a three-fold funding strategy of an endowed fund, new funds from MARC member entities and donations from regional health care organizations, businesses and individuals. Stoudt struck out on those three sources.