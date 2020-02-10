DANVILLE — A California woman was admitted to Montour County's Felony Diversion Program on drug charges.
Kristina M. Deloury, 22, of Whitehorn, Calif., entered guilty pleas Monday before President Judge Thomas James to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and to possession of drug paraphernalia. County District Attorney Angela Mattis said she was charged March 8 in a vehicle on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township and the amount was less than two pounds.
James said the program allows dismissal of the felony charge if she successfully completes it in one year. She then would be sentenced on the lesser paraphernalia charge.