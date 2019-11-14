DANVILLE — Canal Park should be transformed next year into an entertainment venue in downtown Danville.
"It will be a destination to bring individuals into the community to see what the downtown offers," said Jackie Hart, Danville borough director of code and building development and a member of the Danville Business Alliance Design Committee.
Committee member and borough Councilman John Rodman said the improved park, along Mill Street next to the municipal building, will provide a space for events as well as uses coordinated by the borough ballroom, which is located in the municipal building.
The design committee, headed by BarbaraJean Markason, has been meeting to decide on the designs for the park and all the details such as determining types of materials that will be used.
"We are trying to make everything as low-maintenance as possible," Markason said.
She expects the park to enhance the look and feel of the town and make it more welcoming. She also hopes that it will attract more professionals to live and work in the downtown.
"The park will give a sense of community in a central location where people can gather where there will be music and maybe weddings, different family events and possibly kids theater," Markason said. "There are so many different things the venue can be used for to bring a sense of community. It will allow people to enjoy the outdoors by grabbing a coffee or a lunch and sitting there. It already has Wi-Fi.
"It will be a nice place to sit and gather your thoughts and a really nice hub for the community for people of all ages."
The park will be located where the demolished Doc's Shoe Repair had been next to Beiter's Department Store. A mural is planned on the wall along the Beiter building.
The borough has received two state grants for the improvements totaling more than $550,000, said Danville Business Alliance Executive Director Rebecca Dressler. The alliance is heading the project.
The alliance is working with the borough on the project and the hope is that the park will be completed by June 30, 2020, she said.
Canal Street, which divides the former Doc's parcel and a grassy strip next to the municipal building, will be closed. The borough owns both parcels.
At the design committee's meeting last week, John Brady, co-founder of Zing Productions, requested storage space for entertainers to use in the back of the stage planned for Canal Park.
Dressler said they hope final drawings of what the park will look like will be completed by January. The committee is trying to use iron, wood and stone in its design in keeping with Danville's heritage and the work is progressing well, Dressler said.
The committee plans to have tables and chairs at the street level of the park along Mill Street where people could come to eat lunch and watch entertainment.
A pergola will provide shade for tables. It will be of a synthetic wood material and of powder-coated steel to have a black iron look tied to Danville's iron history, Rodman said.
From there, the park will be terraced with stone-type seating for an amphitheater to accommodate 90 to 100 people.
The stage will have cedar-colored roof and walls made of synthetic wood material. The stage will feature 23 feet for a performance area, Dressler said.
Below the terraced seating area, people will be able to bring chairs and blankets so they can sit around the stage.
A ramp will be installed for handicapped-access in the area of Beiter's.