DANVILLE — Montour County voters in the Primary Election Tuesday will have decisions to make about which commissioner and school board director candidates will qualify to be on the November general election ballot.
There will also be a special election on Tuesday between Democrat Trevor Finn, Republican Michael Stender, and Libertarian Elijah Stretching, to represent Pennsylvania State House District 108, the seat previously held by now-state Senator Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-27, Sunbury. The winner of the election will complete Culver’s term, through 2024.
Finn currently is a five-term Montour County commissioner, while Stender is a Shikellamy School Board director. Stretching is running for his first elective office race.
All three candidates have stressed the importance of working across the political aisle, and the importance of attracting new business into the district and having good paying jobs.
Montour commissioner race
Two Democrats, Trevor Finn, currently a Montour County commissioner, and Wesley Walters, a Danville Borough councilman, are on the ballot for county commissioner.
Both will move on to the November ballot since Democratic voters are asked to pick two candidates. The special election could affect the November general election ballot if Finn is elected.
On the Republican side, five candidates for commissioner are on the ballot, and voters are asked to pick two from the five. The candidates are Elizabeth A. Brown, Rebecca Dressler, Stephen Humphries, Scott E. Lynn and Derl L. Reichard Jr.
All five candidates said they support the Encina project in Point Township, mainly because of the number of jobs and revenue it is estimated will bring to the region.
School director candidates
Ten people, including five current board members are running for the eight vacant school board director positions.
Some of the reasons for the vacancies include Dr. Sam Faulkner’s and Richard Vognetz’s terms coming to an end in 2023.
Dr. Sandy Green, June Heeter and Wayne Brookhart were appointed to fill vacancies due to resignations and needed to run again if they wanted to stay on the board. Chris Huron and Derl Reichard will see their four-year terms completed in 2023. Michael Clouser and Sherry Cooper were elected to two-year seats due to resignations.
The five current board directors who are running again are: Sandy Green, Samuel Faulkner, Wayne Brookhart, June Heeter and Derl Reichard. First-time candidates seeking a spot on the November ballots are Jennifer Crellin, Eli K. Dehart, Tyler Garman, Shana Gross and Kerry A. Hoffman.
Every one of the candidates has cross-filed, and will be on Republican and Democratic ballots for either a two-year term, a four-year term, or both.
Candidates on issues
The Daily Item attempted to reach out to all of the candidates, either by email or phone calls to answer questions about district challenges and their priorities, should they garner enough votes in the primary to move on to the November election.
Wayne Brookhart said the biggest challenge facing the district is meeting the needs of all students in a cost-efficient way. Brookhart also cited the need for academic programming tailored to meet the needs of all students; the need for mental health services and maintenance of facilities; and providing fair and adequate compensation for all district employees while facing an anticipated shortage of applicants for many positions. These challenges are faced by school districts throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Brookhart said.
“My priorities, should I return to the board, would be to emphasize the importance of having all students read at or above grade level by the time they leave the elementary schools and to provide adequate and appropriate mental health services for all students throughout the system,” Brookhart said. “While I believe in all programming provided by the district I would prioritize these two items.”
“The biggest issue in the district is the lack of board and administrative stability,” Sandy Green said. “Without a stable board and administration, the priorities of the district can’t be moved forward. The district’s prior administrations and boards have failed to effectively address key issues in part because of this instability.”
Green cited other issues such as mental health and teen suicide, administrative transparency, balancing the school budget, and assuring every student’s needs are met regardless of ability.
“Having a consistent, thoughtful, group of reasonable voices on the board can help address these problems,” Green said. “I have worked to fix these problems in my short time on the board, and if reelected will continue to do so. With my support, the district has made great strides in this direction, but more heavy lifting needs to be done.”
June Heeter considers the biggest issues in the district “the mental health of our students, rebuilding academic excellence at the primary and intermediate levels and keeping the budget balanced while meeting the needs of our students.”
If she retains her board seat, “first, I would ensure that the mental health of our students is addressed using the findings and recommendations of our Mental Health Task Force report. Specifically, I would make sure our K-5 students receive support through an evidence-based Social Emotional Learning curriculum, one that was supposed to have been implemented a few years ago under the previous DASD administration, but it never happened.”
A second top priority, Heeter said on Tuesday, would be to continue advocating for “all of our students to have access to high quality instructional materials and for all teachers to have access to research-based curriculums and be trained in the science of reading.
“These essential components are necessary for our students to become proficient readers and writers,” Heeter said.
“My third priority would be to keep the budget balanced while meeting the needs of our students,” Heeter said.
Tyler Garman on Wednesday said that “making sure the residents know what is going on when making decisions” would be among his priorities if elected.
Accountability is another priority he said he would stress. He said he wants to make sure that monies ultimately go toward bettering students. Transportation is another issue he would like to address.
Kerry A Hoffman, on Wednesday said that should he be elected to fill a seat on the board, “transparency would be my priority. Keeping everything out in the open is something that is very important to me.”
Warrior Run candidates
Montour voters in Anthony and Limestone townships will also see candidates running for Warrior Run School District board directors.
On the Republican ticket, candidates for a 4-year term are Aaron M. Milheim, Lisa M. Miller and Linda K. Shupp. Voters choose two.
On the Democrat ballot for Warrior Run 4-year term are candidates Aaron M. Milheim, Lisa M. Miller and Linda K. Shupp. Voters will vote for 2 candidates.
Recorder of Deeds, Register of Wills
Montour voters will also be voting for Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds. The two candidates are on the Republican ballot: Eric M. Truxell and Michelle Hunsinger. Voters will choose one.
No Democrat filed for the position.
Competitive township races
Other contested primary elections, all on the Republican ballot include:
Anthony Township: There are three candidates for township supervisor, 6-year term: Leroy Black, Gary L. Fogelman and Steven R. Goocey. Voters choose one.
Mahoning Township supervisor candidates, 6-year term: Kyle D. Yeager, Andrew Cubby Lysiak. Voters choose two candidates.
Valley Township supervisor candidates: Larry Blosky, Joshua M. Seidel. Six-year term. Voters will choose one.