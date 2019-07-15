DANVILLE — A German shepherd named Rooster will be training to become the new drug detection dog for the Montour County sheriff's office.
The 8-week-old black and tan puppy is living with Montour County Deputy Sheriff and K-9 program handler Ryan King and his wife, Tracie. Rooster will start training in a few months.
King said Rooster arrived about a week ago from a local breeder. "He's a typical puppy," he said.
The dog was purchased with donations from individuals and businesses. No tax dollars were involved.
Once Rooster is trained and certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association, King will retire Cash, a Belgian Malinois who is 10 and trained in narcotics detection and as a patrol dog. Rooster will train with the same master trainer that Cash works with every month.
King said he chose the puppy's name because "it was something different." Rooster lives with Cash and King's two other German shepherds.
Sheriff Ray Gerringer said Rooster will work strictly in narcotics detection. He said patrol work would cost extra money and training. Rural areas are getting away from the patrol aspect due to liability, he said.
Gerringer started the K-9 program in the office in 1982 with Dewido, a German shepherd from Tennessee, who worked with him through 1989. He got a second dog, named Murphy, in 1990 through a Milton police officer who trained dogs. Gerringer and Murphy worked together for six years. Both of those dogs worked in drug detection and patrols. The program started up again in 2003 with King.
Because of training King has undergone, he won't have to be away for training for six to eight weeks staying at a hotel and incurring travel and meal expenses, Gerringer said. This should save $10,000 to $12,000, he said.
Rooster will not only work with the sheriff's office but will be available to help other law enforcement in the area.
King hopes Rooster will be on duty by sometime next year.
Once Rooster is trained and certified, he will be working with King in the courthouse.
Fundraising
The event "Rock'n on the River" will be held Aug. 31 to raise money for Rooster's care and training.
Gerringer said Mick Brady and Jim Paugh asked him for permission to hold the event featuring Danville-based rock band Hybrid Ice. "They are very community-minded and really stepped up to the plate to put this together," Gerringer said.
He said Villager Realty and Fairfield, both of Danville, made large donations in addition to a donation from residents Jim and Bonnie Trump to make the event a reality. Grant Fritz and Matt Betts will be holding a pig roast.
"I understand Mahoning Township police and the Danville Fire Police will be assisting and Danville police will assist if we need anything," Gerringer said. Villager and Fairfield are sponsoring the bands and the Trumps are sponsoring the fireworks.
"I think this will be a great event," Gerringer said of the concert featuring special guest The City Limit. The concert will be held on Paugh's property at 1638 River Drive and all proceeds will go to the K-9 program.
"Since this was posted on Facebook and everybody has been hearing about it, my phone has been blowing up and people have been sending in donations," Gerringer said.
He said donations will be used for training and any new equipment that may be needed for Rooster.
"I want to thank everyone involved. We're totally blessed," he said.
The Montour County Commissioners last week commended Brady and Paugh for organizing the event.
There will be an entrance fee of $10. The grounds open at 4 p.m., music starts at 5 p.m. and fireworks by Whitenight's Fireworks of Riverside will be held at dusk. There will be free parking. People are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
The pulled pork sandwiches and beer from Rock God Brewery, of Danville, are not included in the entrance fee.