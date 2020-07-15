The column again this week contains some local iron history to add to the Danville Heritage Festival Facebook information.
July 5, 1850
James Deen completed at his extensive foundry and blacksmith shop a cannon that weighed 1,830 pounds and carried a 12-pound powder ball.
This piece was to give expression to the voice of North Danville on all patriotic and exciting occasions.
The Morning News report on an illustrated article published in The Journal of the Engineering Society of Pennsylvania, printed in Harrisburg, relating to an old-time viaduct, delighted the Danville residents.
The fine illustration that led the article was recognized as the ancient stone viaduct that crossed Mahoning Creek at the north end of Mill Street. After describing Danville and presenting its history, including the fact that the first T-rail in the United States was rolled at the Montour Iron Works, the author Howard E. Moses, learning from local residents, wrote that it was believed that the viaduct had been built in 1840. It was initially a wagon road over which the ore and limestone were carried to the company furnaces. In 1854, the Catawissa, Williamsport and Erie, later the Philadelphia and Reading Railroad, after entering Danville from the Bloomsburg highway, traveled over Bloom, Center, Spruce and Chamber streets, crossed what is now Route 54 near the Perkins Pancake House to travel on the opposite of the road to Milton and Williamsport. The railroad had sidings that left the main line and crossed over the viaduct, not only a wagon road now, and also had a branch line of double train tracks that continued through the cinder tip area, which in the 1960s became Beaver Place, and on to its destination, the trestle at the “Big Mill.”
The stone viaduct, a monument to an unknown builder, stood for approximately 132 years until the floodwaters of the Agnes Hurricane became more than it could handle and sent major portions of the stone structure into Mahoning Creek.
(The word was around town that the stone bridge was about the fall; as I started to walk in that direction I could hear a thunder of stones falling and knew that the bridge that I and many others walked over or swam under throughout our young lives was gone forever.)
Local iron industry history portrayed in rock garden
(This story was published in The Morning News in July of 1938.)
The story of wrought iron, that played an important role in the early history of Danville, was portrayed in a rock garden that Roy Fox, of West Mahoning Street, constructed adjacent to the Kindt Atlantic Service Station on Northumberland Street where he worked.
The rock garden was in bloom at the time the story appeared in the newspaper with many different annuals. The outline of the garden was composed of rocks containing various types of iron ore collected from the old mines in Frosty Valley along with pig iron, limestone, anthracite and bituminous coal. Slag was obtained from the sites of the 13 blast furnaces that once operated in the area.
At the end of the garden adjacent to the state highway were large pieces of block ore, the most valuable of the iron ore, once was mined by the thousands of tons in Valley Township. After the block ore, there were pieces of more common soft ore, in which the iron content was not as rich. Limestone, necessary in the melting of the iron from the ore, as well as both soft and hard coal, used in the industry, followed in order.
Mr. Fox arranged several pieces of pig iron, the finished product of the blast furnaces, after which he had the slag or refuse from the furnaces placed around it. As a conclusion he had pieces of wrought iron which were puddled from the pig iron in the mills of the Reading Iron Company that had stood across the street from the gas station.
He also had a sundial made entirely of iron ore and its by-products. The base of the sundial was made of a piece of iron ore, the pointer consisted of wrought iron. The dial was mounted on a piece of wrought iron, taken as iron ore, from the mines in Valley Township and manufactured at the local plant a half-century earlier. The garden, with its arrangements of all the necessary items to make wrought iron, drew a lot of spectators and was especially appreciated by those men that spent much of their life in the iron mills.
The Kindt Gas Station was one of the few places where you could buy a Cho-Cho, one of my favorite summer treats. I wonder how many of my readers remember a Cho-Cho. They were introduced by the Carnation Company in June of 1939. The trademark was re-assigned to The Popsicle Company in 1982 and the brand expired in 2003. You missed something special if you never had a Cho-Cho. It was malted ice cream packaged in a cardboard container with a stick through the lid. To open you would roll the container between the palms of your hands until it loosened and then removed the contents, leaving the lid, turn it upside down, and you had a Popsicle on a stick. I would often ride my bike to the Kindt Gas Station on Northumberland Street to enjoy a Cho-Cho. I sometimes think that the process of getting to the malted ice cream was part of the excitement. I now wish that I would have taken more time to look at Mr. Fox’s garden and ask for an explanation of each of the rocks used in this creative garden.
— Helen “Sis” Hause
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.