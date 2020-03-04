Beyond the costumes, choreography and crew work, preparing for this week’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” has provided students at Danville a moment of clarity.
“It has taught us some real-life lessons — like the value of friendship and family,” said senior Gina Bonomo, who plays the Scarecrow. “Now that it is coming to a close, we’re really starting to understand that we may have to wait another year to be in a production like this — and for some of us, this will be our final high school production ever.”
The emotional reality has really drawn the group together, she added.
“What I love the most about this show is the feeling of family that has developed over these many rehearsals,” Bonomo said. “We all have a true respect for one another, and would do anything for each other.”
For Maverick Hughes, who plays Professor Marvel and Oz, some of the quirks of preparation will stick with him for quite some time.
“Trying on about five different suits for Professor Marvel when I wear just one in two scenes was definitely memorable,” he said. “What I love most about this show is being able to have your own take on roles and make them your own.”
According to Olivia Rucker, who plays Dorothy, preparation for the show is going on 18 weeks with lots of personal sacrifices.
“We come almost every day after school to rehearse along with a few hours on Saturdays to build and paint the set,” she said. “It has been a challenging, yet amazing, experience so far.”
“There have been months of rehearsals and sleepless nights memorizing lines, painting sets and making props,” added Bonomo. “I don’t think people realize how much time and effort goes into production work – and that will show in our production of ‘Wizard of Oz.’”
Which is why students are hoping for a good turnout this weekend from the community, according to Rucker.
“It would mean a lot to all of the cast, crew, directors and parents to have all three shows sell out,” she said.
“Without the community’s support, there wouldn’t be a show and all of us in the drama department wouldn’t be able to do what we love,” added Bonomo. “So please come and see the show!”
Hughes agreed: “I hope all who read this will be off to see the Wizard.”
Danville's will stage the "Wizard of Oz" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $10. For more info and tickets, visit www.danville.k12.pa.us