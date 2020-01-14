DANVILLE — People can hang out with adoptable cats and kittens at Cats in Bloom, Dr. DiAnne Leonard told the Danville Tri-County After 5 Club.
The idea of a cat cafe started in Japan, she told the 67 people who attended Monday.
Leonard and her friends founded Cats in Bloom, a nonprofit, in November at 102 W. Main St. at the square in Bloomsburg. Visitors can see the cats behaving naturally and imagine how they will be in homes, said Leonard, who has been involved with animal rescues for many years. The main mission of the cafe is to find homes for stray and abandoned cats.
"It's fun to watch someone sitting on a couch and a cat jumping up and then another," said Leonard, a trauma surgeon at Geisinger who has lived in Danville more than 30 years.
Since opening, 43 felines have been adopted, "which is beyond our hopes," said Leonard, president of the Cats in Bloom board.
The cats come from a foster network, Animal Resource Center, and private surrenders.
The cafe has had visitors of all ages ranging from young children to senior citizens.
She spoke of benefits of living with cats such as decreased stress levels. She said one study showed living with cats reduced the risk of having a stroke by 30 percent.
The cafe, which has hosted up to 70 visitors a day, teaches kindness and compassion for animals, she said.
One boy requested gifts for the cats for his birthday, which he delivered, she said.
Visitors included two children and their parents who met a kitten whose eyes had to be removed. The mother called the next day and said they wanted to adopt the kitten, which was all the kids talked about. "The family brought home this kitten that looked different but had spirit and personality who now plays with toys and jumps on cat trees," Leonard said.
The cafe is looking ahead to start a program where kids read to cats, people do yoga with cats and senior citizens interact with the felines.
She said a donation of $5 is asked to visit and vounteers are needed in many ways such as fundraising, photography and staffing the cafe. The facility is open noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Donations go toward expenses such as litter, food, rent and utilities.
The cats are spayed or neutered, treated for fleas and ticks, tested for feline AIDS and leukemia, vaccinated and dewormed.
The cat cafe has a wish list on Amazon that can be obtained by visiting catsinbloom.org or on its Facebook page.
In other business:
Bill Tilghman, of Millerstown, offered home safety tips. He said to check under faucets to make sure water isn't dripping and that drains aren't clogged. Check attics and basements for water damage, he said.
Smoke alarm batteries should be changed once a year. Make sure cooling and heating system are working, he said. Open the windows at times to let in fresh air, said Tilghman, owner of The Master's Carpenter. To prevent fires, clean out dryer vents and don't let dryers running when you leave, he said.
His wife, Pam Tilghman, spoke about snapshots of her life. Pam, a mother of six grown children, mentors young women and speaks at conferences and retreats. She said photographs capture life's events and urged the audience to get them out of boxes, open up albums and talk about the people and events shown.
The next supper party will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Pine Barn Inn with McCarty's Tattered and Torn, of Danville, and owner Lisa McCarty, special music by violinist Jennifer Updegrove, of Elysburg and speaker Suzanne Rowse, of Wilmington, Del., discussing "From Rags to Riches."
Reservations are due the Friday before at 4 p.m. by calling 570-394-4689 or emailing After5Club@aol.com. There are no memberships or dues with the inclusive cost of $21. First-time visitors pay $10.
March's supper party will be March 9 on "Getting our Stuff Together" with homemade shopping bags by Lisa Rumberger, of Elysburg; music by Jim McClincy, of Sunbury; and Dawn Loken, of Lancaster, speaking on "Carrying Us Through."