MAHONING TWP. — Police arrested a Catawissa man for possessing LSD and methamphetamine after he was discovered in the backyard of a home May 31.
Mary Ann Landi told Sgt. Matthew Gerst that Kevin J. Millard, 27, sounded confused and appeared to be someone she knew at one time. This was at 4:50 p.m.
At 4:54 p.m., Officer Ryan Pander made contact with a person fitting Millard's description at Glenbrook Avenue and Bloom Road.
Gerst recognized Millard, who began talking about a creek behind the Landi home and a friend named Codi. Gerst said Millard told him he was searching for his friend, Codi, in the creek.
Gerst said it was immediately apparent he was under the influence of a controlled substance because of his behavior. After patting him down, Gerst found a metal pipe rolled up in the waistband of his underwear. When he asked Millard if there was anything around his waist, Millard said there was and said "it's meth," according to the charges.
Gerst also found three containers, one which was a small cardboard box with a plastic container with suspected meth; a small metallic box with a plastic baggie with suspected meth; and a brass box containing a small glass jar with suspected meth and a plastic baggie with suspected LSD.
He charged Millard with possessing LSD and methamphetamine, possessing drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.