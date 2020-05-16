DANVILLE — State police arrested a Catawissa woman accused of prostitution.
Trooper Zachary Martin, state police at Montoursville, charged Gina S. Trapani, 52, with one count of prostitution, a misdemeanor.
Trapani advertised sexual services on a website with photos of herself and contact information and arranged to meet Martin on Feb. 27 at the Red Roof Inn in Valley Township, Montour County, according to arrest papers.
The charge was filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Marvin Shrawder.