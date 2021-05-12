RIVERSIDE — The summer-long celebration of Riverside's 150th anniversary got off to a great start on Saturday and exceeded expectations, said members of the celebration committee.
Despite the cool and damp weather, said committee chairwoman Lynn Reichen, the first event of the celebration was a success.
"People lined the parade route and as the different walkers, floats and vehicles passed by we were met with smiles, applause and waves," she said.
Everyone seemed ready to get outside and celebrate, according to Reichen.
"Theodore 'Chick' Burkland was a perfect grand marshal of the parade," Reichen said. "And we need to thank Sen. John Gordner (R-27), and Montour County Commissioner Dan Hartman for taking time out of their busy schedule to join us during the parade."
Other highlights, Reichen said were Mackenzie Wertman's dinosaurs, which were "a big hit with the children and adults."
The Danville Area High School band marched and played the complete route while wearing their masks.
The support of area fire companies was shown with all of the fire trucks that lined the streets in the parade, and Riverside's Borough Council President John Domanski, who dressed as Uncle Sam and passed out flags to everyone in the crowd.
After the parade, events moved to the Southside Fire Company grounds. The festivities continued with a welcome by Mayor John LaMotte, who also introduced the celebration committee members, Burkland and Gordner.
Gordner presented a citation to Riverside for the 150 years it has been a borough.
There was also a citation from the House of Representatives from Rep Lynda Culver, R-108, Sunbury, said Deborah Bausch, Riverside Borough secretary.
"The anniversary cake was cut by Grand Marshal Burkland, who was surrounded by his son, Ed and granddaughter Emily," Bausch said.
Music continued all day and into the evening, Bausch said, "supplied by DJ Ray Diehl with Shockwaves, Red Velvet and the group Wonder Chunk."
Reichen thanked committee members Bausch, Peter Fleming, Barb Kriner, John LaMotte, Todd Oberdorf, Beth Rake, Wes Walters, Brian Whitenight and Katie Yule.
"They all have worked so hard to bring a summer of events to Riverside to celebrate the sesquicentennial," she said.
The only disappointment, Reichen said, was that some scheduled participants in the parade canceled — probably due to the weather, she said. "But all went fine nevertheless."
Upcoming events
The next event is June 19 at the Southside Fire Company grounds.
There will be a Cornhole Tournament with prizes awarded. The cost for novices is $30 and competitive play is $40.
Sign up at 1 p.m. at the Southside Fire Company grounds. There will be a Brother of the Brush beard contest with prizes awarded.
There will also be a Back the Hat contest. Hats will be judged on creativity, size and most unique.
Children's games will be held from 5-8 p.m. and family movie night with popcorn and hotdogs will follow.
Food will be available all day. Several 50/50 drawings are planned for the day as well.
Raffle tickets are on sale until the Aug. 21 event for a Yeti Cooler and $500 gift certificate to George's Meats. There will also be 150th anniversary merchandise for sale.
Raffle tickets and merchandise can be purchased weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Riverside Borough Building at 415 Dewart St.
For more information, call 570-275-1751.