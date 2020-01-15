DANVILLE — The Danville population was undercounted in the 2010 Census by an estimated 20 percent, according to Census 2020 officials.
Recruiting assistant Rebecca Armstrong, responsible for Montour County in the 2020 Census, wants to see that such undercounting doesn't happen again.
Ten area residents, lured by news of $26.50-an-hour census taker job openings in Montour County attended a recruiting event run by Armstrong on Tuesday afternoon at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, in Danville.
"Our population," Armstrong said, "determines how federal funds are allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers every year for the next 10 years for critical public services like hospitals, schools and education programs, roads and bridges and emergency response. It's how we get our fair share."
Census Day is April 1, and the Valley counties of Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union "need many more applicants for census taker jobs," said Steve Shope, Supervisory Partnership Specialist, U.S. Department of Commerce — Bureau of Census.
Freddie Harner, of Danville, who attended the event said, "I want to find out what this entails. I had heard about these jobs before but didn't pay much attention. When I read Montour County jobs would pay $26.50 an hour, I was interested."
The ease of applying — everything is done online — was also a draw, he said. "And it also seems they really need people in Montour County."
Hourly rates vary by county, and the Montour County rate is the highest in the Valley.
"I'm not sure why," Armstrong said, when asked.
Northumberland census workers will earn $15.50; Snyder, $14.50, and Union, $17.50. Census workers are paid based on where they live.
"I'm here just to find out more about these jobs," said Riverside resident Jerry Stropnicky.
His children went to school in Danville, but because he lives in Northumberland County, he can only be paid $15.50 an hour, he was surprised to hear.
"I'm older. I freelance and I have time to do this," he said.
Stropnicky was inspired by how excited and informative Armstrong was in explaining the job possibilities.
"She fired me up," he said.
Stropnicky signed up online for 20 hours of work, but is reconsidering and might add on more hours that he would be available.
"There are times in my work when I'm away from the area," he said. "But the job hours seem very flexible, so maybe I can make it happen.
"It sounds like a good opportunity for people who are interested in this kind of work," he said. "And it is important to the country, for the localities, when you think about how funds get appropriated. It's remarkable. Getting an accurate count in our local communities is important to our area’s future."
Most census taker positions will last for several weeks, said Shope.
"We'll see a lot of similar events in the area, but the only way to apply for a job is online," he said.
Go to Census2020.gov/jobs. From there prospective workers have to answer a series of questions.
"There are census takers and area coordinator jobs," Shope said. "Applicants will go into a single pool from which census takers and supervisors will be chosen. It won't take long for us to respond."
Counting everyone who lives in the United States is a huge undertaking — "and we need everyone’s help to ensure a complete and accurate count," said Rachel Ortiz, media coordinator for the U.S. Census Bureau.
"Results of the 2020 Census will be used to determine the number of seats our state will hold in the U.S. House of Representatives. In our region alone, the Census will provide job opportunities for thousands of citizens," she said.
The data will also be used by federal organizations, Ortiz said, to determine how billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers every year for the next 10 years for critical public services like hospitals and health care clinics, schools and education programs, roads and bridges and emergency response.
Citizens can respond to the census online this year.
March 12-20: An invitation to respond online to the census should arrive in the mail
March 16-24: A reminder letter is sent out
April 1: Census Day
Anyone who hasn't responded:
March 26-April 3: A reminder postcard will be sent out
April 8-16: A reminder letter and paper questionnaire sent out.
April: 20-27: A final reminder letter is sent out before Census officials follow up with an in-person visit.