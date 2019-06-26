DANVILLE — Chris Johns first attended the Fred W. Diehl Elementary School as a fifth-grader, after completing fourth grade at Mahoning-Cooper Elementary.
Johns, a former intermediate school and high school principal in the Danville Area School District and now director of student affairs and services, spent the rest of his elementary, middle and high school career at Diehl.
Today, the tract of land where the Diehl School once sat by itself is now populated with the Danville Primary School for kindergarten through second grade, the football stadium with new artificial turf and rubberized track, a fieldhouse, a new auditorium that the Diehl building had not had in the 29 years it's been a high school, and, currently under construction, the high school tennis courts.
The campus, and former elementary school, have come a long way in 44 years.
The Diehl School, named after a former longtime superintendent, opened in 1975 as an elementary school for students in kindergarten through fifth grade for borough children and grades six and seven for all district children. The school experimented with the open classroom concept before adding partitions. It became a middle school in 1988 then a high school in 1990 under a district building realignment plan as the district's needs changed. The high school along Northumberland Street (Route 11) in town became the middle school, and the former junior high school on East Front Street in Danville became Danville Elementary School.
Johns remembers going to school with the open classrooms separated by partitions.
"If something was happening in one room, you could hear it three rooms away," he said.
Early changes
The move toward becoming the district's high school started back in 1984, when a committee of district and community members began planning the realignment project to make better use of district buildings, according to newspaper archives. As part of the project, other elementary schools were renovated.
Though the Diehl School became the high school in 1990, the stadium wasn't built and didn't begin to host games until 2001, Johns said.
It replaced the F.Q. Hartman Field with its aging bleachers and situated in a flood zone.
High school Principal Jeremy Winn said the McKenna Fieldhouse at the new stadium came two years after the stadium was built.
"I was the football coach when we first moved in there in 2003," Winn said.
"A lot of things have changed over the years," Johns said.
The Danville Primary School, for grades kindergarten through second, was built on what used to be a baseball field on the high school campus. It opened in the fall of 2011. The school was built as part of the school consolidation plan that closed the Mahoning-Cooper, Riverside and Danville elementary schools at the end of the 2010-11 school year. The Mahoning-Cooper school was sold to T&S Realty, which leases space to businesses. The district has tried to sell the Riverside school and school officials considered razing it, but those plans are on hold.
Liberty Valley Elementary became an intermediate school for third through fifth grades in 2010, prior to completion of the primary school, Johns said.
Consolidation comes
The consolidation was completed and the primary school opened around the same time Cheryl Latorre started as superintendent in 2011. The district's enrollment had peaked at 2,837 pupils in 1998-1999 but decreased to 2,342 in the 2009-2010 school year. The enrollment for the 2018-2019 school year was 2,264.
Latorre said the consolidation in 2011 was not due to declining enrollment.
"Their goal was to try to get everything centrally located and to try to close the smaller schools, which were not up to code," said Latorre, who retired in 2017.
Board member and former board President Randy Keister said the initial architect drawings were approved when he was on the board the first time in the early 2000s. He said Mahoning-Cooper, Danville, Riverside and Liberty Valley elementary schools each included kindergarten through fifth grades, but the first three schools needed updating.
"When you start looking at updating, there's not only electrical, plumbing and coding. They run into asbestos. It was going to be a lot more expensive to upgrade," Keister said.
With all kindergarten through second-grade classes in the primary school and all third through fifth grades in the intermediate school, there also is better collaboration among teachers who are in the same building, he said.
On solid turf
In the latest expansion of the campus, the school board approved a $16.5 million project that included installation of artificial turf and track in the football stadium, the auditorium, a new secure high school entrance and science labs. The stadium work in the first phase was completed in 2017.
Latorre said the artificial turf ensured all sports had adequate fields.
"At the time, they were leasing fields," she said.
She said the field also could draw in revenue by hosting playoff games.
Keister said that because more teams could use the artificial turf field without tearing it up if it is wet, the district wouldn't have to rent fields elsewhere for teams to practice.
"It will cut down on field usage farther from the school," he said. "Then, we had to worry about gym time for teams to be in the gym. With this turf, now they came be on the field."
The 7,113-square-foot auditorium includes 900 seats, 200 of them in the balcony. This is the first auditorium for the high school, since it started out as an elementary school. The current middle school, the former high school, has an auditorium with 650 seats, and a smaller stage and less storage space than the new auditorium.
Now the high school does not have to hold assemblies in the gym.
"Anytime there would be an assembly we would have to move phys ed classes," Johns said.
The high school's new 2,977-square-foot band room adjacent to the auditorium includes two 116-square-foot practice rooms and 374 square feet of office space, bigger than the old one.
Winn said the 130-student high school chorus used to have to practice in the cafeteria.
"Now we have a facility that matches our chorus," Johns said.
What's next
There still are some other projects that need to be done in the restrooms, hallways and stairs and elsewhere, Winn said.
"The kitchen is a huge one," he said.
Johns said the weight room was moved from the fieldhouse to the old band room.
Keister said now the visiting football team can also use a fieldhouse locker room. Previously, the visiting team had to go into the school.
High school visitors now have to go directly to the school office after they are buzzed in. Previously, visitors walked down a school hall to the office in the middle of the school.
Johns said the science labs, first installed in the school when it became a high school in 1990, had not been renovated until the latest project.
Renovation of the stadium press box also is in progress and construction of new tennis courts is underway near the high school. Keister said district Maintenance Director Ken Berkich reported the rainy weather has slowed construction, but the courts should be ready some time in September.
"We may have to play a couple matches at the middle school," Keister said.
He said upgrades also included making two locker rooms off the gym for basketball and wrestling. Previously, one team had go upstairs. Now the former upstairs locker room is a wrestling room.
"We made a lot of good changes academically, athletically and security-wise," Keister said.