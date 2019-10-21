MAHONING TWP. — Leighow Veterinary Hospital has filed charges against several people for writing worthless checks.
They are Kerry Whitmoyer and Megan Whitmoyer, of Danville, for a $148 check from Oct. 18, 2018; Nicolette K. Remick, of Catawissa, for a check for $230 Nov. 8, 2018; Denise M. Zechman, of Sunbury, for a check for $296 Feb. 27; William Stahlberger, of Bloomsburg, for a check for $249 Nov. 8, 2018; Jeffrey and Michelle Christine, of Shamokin, for a check for $105 Aug. 17, 2018; and Jessica Venesky, of Shamokin, for a check for $127 on April 20, 2018.
Charges were filed in the office of Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.