"February is the border between winter and spring."
—Terri Guillemets, “Years,” 2002
February birthstone-amethyst; flower-primrose
Zodiac signs-Aquarius and Pisces
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
The St. Joseph School cheerleading ‘C’ team placed fifth in the 7th annual Cheer Challenge at Lourdes Regional High School. Team members were: Caitlin Ingraham, Megan Kuykendall, Dia Becker, Jasmine Maloney, Nkemba Sell, Kathleen Deegan, Arielle Alexson, Olivia Haney, coaches Cessi and Gina Ramano, and mascot Alison Bilias.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Greg Davis, Andy Bush and Ralph Reedy were pictured in the local newspaper proudly displaying plaques for their first-, second-, and third-place wins, respectively, in the Pinewood Derby held by Cub Pack 30 in Washingtonville.
Danville Area High School bowler David Harvey was pictured in the local newspaper smiling over his bowling score. David had recently bowled a near perfect game, 298, the highest score in a high school game in 30 years at Danville, according to bowling Coach Al Barratt.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Cub Scouts from Pack 47 of Danville were pictured in the local newspaper during a meeting filling dime holders. The dimes were earmarked to help build a Scouts Commemorative Tribute in Washington, D.C., for Scouting’s 50th anniversary held this year. Boys helping to prepare the dimes were: Timmy Long, Charles Wray, Terry Brofee and Marlin Schuffler.
A new business opened in Danville to provide automatic laundry service to residents. The Launder-Center located at the corner of Lower Mulberry and Ferry Streets, (today OIP), offered coin-operated automatic washers and dryers for use by its patrons on a 24-hour, seven-days-per-week basis, equipped with 20 washers and eight commercial dryers.
I enjoyed reading the next article which created a ‘stroll down Memory Lane’ in The Morning News when explaining the government ruling to turn off neon signs and all unnecessary lighting as a means of wartime economy. I am sure that many of my readers will also remember these Mill Street businesses from 75 years ago.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
Danville businesses, in compliance with the War Production Board’s ruling, turned the switches off on their outdoor and frontal neon signs. The unanimous dousing of the lights took place in response to the deadline set by the government, and all up and down the Danville’s ‘white-way’ looked like a General Electric holiday. The Capitol Theatre, brightest of the downtown’s advertising illuminations, no longer sparkled and flashed to the brilliance of electric light, and in one fell swoop the stars of the screen were chased off the glittering marquee. Their only illumination was a group of small bulbs in the marquee roof so patrons could find the door. The Capital Grille, which had observed a partial brownout previously as some of the letters did not illuminate, was also out of service, and the only sign that owner, Tony Mamakos, was still doing business were the shafts of light slant from the restaurant interior toward the street. Courogen’s reflected warmth and light in its cozy interior while the exterior gave no electrical hint that the restaurant was still one of the district's best known eating establishments. Rea & Derrick’s imposing neon sign was likewise extinguished as the busy drugstore bowed to the edict of war economy.
Those who traveled the paths of the night shift would have to keep their watches wound as they could no longer check the time on the Community Jewelers neon clock, which is part of the store's illumination and also a victim of the brownout. Evening customers, as well as the 5 a.m. sausage and pancake eaters, would have to take a look inside to see if John Pappas was open because the deep in the heart of Texas Lunch sign no longer glowed as a beacon for the nighttime coffee shift. All along the Mill Street business route it was the same story. Stores, too, without neon signs, which helped illuminate the main street by night window lighting, also bowed to the brownout and darkness that formed the business background. Then to make the picture complete, the borough street lighting system with its emergency lines and candlepower gave Danville all the appearance of a town on the alert for an air raid.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Miss Julia C. Driscoll, Army nurse, of Danville, was elected junior vice commander of Walter Reed Post No. 21 of the American Legion, located at Walter Reed Army General Hospital in Washington, the largest Army hospital in the U.S.
The newly organized post was in a position to become one of the most prominent of any in the country “being under the eye of Congress” and representing the wounded men of the World War. Few American Legion posts have the distinction of counting among their officials nurses who have severed overseas.
The American Legion has paid Driscoll the honor of selecting her as one of the two women officials in this prominent post. She entered the service in February 1918 and in June she sailed overseas and served in many capacities in different areas. Her home was at 256 W. Mahoning St., Danville.
February 1929: The first airplane owned and operated by a Danville resident belonged to Charles M. Ward. It was a Stinson Monoplane, similar to the "Spirit of St. Louis" used by Charles Lindbergh.
February 9, 1951: "Scottie" Hoffman won the "Harvey Happiness Award." It was deemed that he caused happiness beyond the call of duty while working with and for the children of Montour County. Scottie was the beloved director of the YMCA.
Mrs. Emma Sherwood, a well known owner of a neighborhood luncheonette on Ash Street, came in second.
February is National Black History Month, also known as National African American History Month.
President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, calling upon the public to seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.
The month of February was chosen to coincide with the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln and noted civil rights advocate Frederick Douglass. The first record of Africans arriving in North America is dated 1619, when a privateer ship carrying Africans landed at Point Comfort, Virginia, which is now modern day Hampton, Virginia. The Africans were traded as slaves in exchange for provisions.
Martin Luther King Day, recently celebrated on Jan. 20, was the 25th anniversary of the federal holiday celebrating the civil rights leader’s life and legacy.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns run in The Danville News.