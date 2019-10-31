DANVILLE — Danville Police Chief Eric D. Gill retires as chief Friday and he will start his next job later in the day.
He expects to visit the Bloomsburg University Police Department, where he will become one of the officers.
"There are a whole bunch of different emotions. It will be a crazy change," he said.
After what he called 32 amazing years with the Danville Police Department, the 54-year-old decided to retire.
He will use accumulated time off until his official retirement date, which will be determined in May.
"I don't know where the time went," said Gill, who has served as chief for 14 years.
He has handled all kinds of investigations, including bank robberies, one murder and numerous other types of calls in between.
Technology changes
Gill has seen many changes, such as when he first started as a 21-year-old typing charges on carbon paper using a typewriter. He recalled a former district judge becoming annoyed if an officer made an error on the paper.
"It's amazing the advances in computers. Charges can be done in minutes instead of hours," he said.
"Now citations can be done in the patrol car by pressing a button and printing," he said. Before that, he used to handwrite citations.
When he began with the department, he was one of eight officers, including the chief. The department now has seven officers including Gill, but would like to hire an officer full-time, said Gill, who worked for former police chiefs Butch Lee and Rae Leighow.
"They were both excellent bosses and great teachers. They set the stage for the last 30 years," he said.
He said he was lucky he didn't have to shoot anyone and was lucky he was able to stay safe while on the police force.
"People are always out there who will help us," he said.
While the job as a cop may not be as prestigious as it once was nationally and some people may not have that much respect for police, he said Danville kind of sits as an oasis. "Our forefathers did the work to get the town the way it is and our job is to maintain it as a nice community to live in. People visiting look positively at the community," he said.
He said loss of respect of police has been brought on by some officers themselves. "This is a human job and some make bad mistakes," he said.
"Danville is so small that a lot of people refer to us by our first names, which is absolutely perfect. People are still behind the local police. I am proud to have done the job and hope I have made a difference somewhere along the line," he said.
Gill is proud of bringing LED traffic signals to Danville, which saved money. He said Danville was one of the first municipalities to have them.
Mayor Bernie Swank said she has known Gill since her first term as mayor in the 1990s.
"He is such a gentleman and he respects you and people respect him. He's such an in-depth person to know that everything is in order. I enjoyed that about him. I never had to micromanage him. He was on top of things. I'm going to miss working with him," she said.
She said the borough can replace his position, but can't replace the person. "I can't say enough about him. He's just been such a good person to work with. I have been so blessed to work with him from the very beginning and as he is retiring" she said.
Education, career
Gill, a Valley Township native who still lives in the township, took some courses, including criminology, at Bloomsburg University after graduating from Danville Area High School.
He volunteered with Danville Ambulance Service and worked at Geisinger as a nursing assistant in the emergency department. "I had just passed my paramedic certification," he said when he learned of an opening on the police force and took the Civil Service Commission test. He had gotten to know some police officers in the area through working in the ER.
After being hired as a patrolman, Gill was later promoted to corporal, then as officer-in-charge and as chief in January 2005.
Gill, who enjoys collecting arrowheads and stamps, and his wife, Dawn, have three children — Brandyn, a cardiac care registered nurse at Geisinger; Eric A., stationed with Army combat engineers in Fort Hood, Texas; and Vanessa, a Danville senior who will attend Bloomsburg University. Gill has a stepson Todd Styer Jr., of Benton.
In his retirement letter to Danville borough, Gill thanked the police department, the late Mayor Ed Coleman, Mayor Swank, Borough Manager Shannon Berkey, the borough council, zoning, street and water department employees and the borough staff for supporting him.