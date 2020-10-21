DANVILLE — Danville Borough Police Chief Jonathan Swank on Wednesday night said that the accident that killed 28-year-old Gloria Hutchinson is still being investigated and that a report on specifics of the accident should be released “in a few days."
“I’m not aware of any other information about the accident at this time,” he added. “It’s a sad situation. Unfortunate."
Hutchinson died early Tuesday after she was struck by a pickup truck as she crossed Route 54 near Montour Street, according to a report released by Danville police.
Based on the investigation and witness statements, Swank said, It appears that Hutchinson attempted to cross the eastbound lanes of the road, also known as Continental Boulevard, on foot from the area of the Sunoco station just after 7 a.m. She was struck by a silver 2010 Dodge Dakota driven eastbound by Frederick Wagner V, 25, of the Baltimore area.
Wagner attempted to avoid the collision, Swank said.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said in a release that Hutchinson ran into the pickup’s path and the driver swerved to try to avoid hitting her. He said she died of multiple blunt force injuries. Standard toxicology testing is pending results, Lynn added.
“Deputies Eamon Shoff and Scott Lynn II responded to the scene, along with myself,” Lynn said.
Police do not plan to filed charges against the driver, Swank said.
“Despite life-saving measures by witnesses and first responders,” Swank wrote in his release, "Hutchinson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Montour County Coroner’s Office."
Police and other Danville area emergency services were dispatched to the scene at 7:13 a.m.
Swank said the road was wet, but he didn’t think it was raining at the time.
Hutchinson had lived in the area and last lived at one of the hotels in nearby Valley Township, Swank explained.
Besides Danville police and fire police, Mahoning Township police, Danville Ambulance and Danville Fire Department responded, along with Washingtonville, Point Township and Northumberland fire companies to assist with traffic control, a Montour County 911 dispatcher said.
During the response and the following investigation, both eastbound and westbound lanes of the road were closed until about 9:15 a.m.
The Danville News reporter Joe Sylvester contributed to this report.