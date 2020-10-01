DANVILLE — Montour County Children and Youth Services has seen about a 60 percent increase in placements this fiscal year due to more abuse and neglect cases, according to Melodie Culp, the agency’s director.
A big part of the increase is due to multiple children from the same household, Culp said.
“Take out the multiple children in a single household, we still have increased abuse cases,” Culp said. “The increased number of families with multiple siblings to a single home can make abuse statistics seem higher versus just counting it as one incident per family; however, there is still an increased number of children being affected in those cases and that needs to be accounted for.”
She said the agency already surpassed the number of referrals it received last fiscal year when the lockdown started. “This has actually been the highest year for referrals when compared to the last five years, as we have continually seen a slow and steady increase each year,” the director said. “The concern was how many more referrals or cases would we have actually seen had COVID not occurred.”
In 2019, there were a total of 278 reports to Children and Youth Services in the county, for allegations such as parent substance abuse, inadequate health care, educational neglect, domestic violence or sexual abuse, according to the state Department of Human Services’ Child Protective Services Report. In 2018, there were 262 total reports, and in 2017, the agency received 257 reports, according to the state.
Other area counties also saw an increase in child abuse or neglect, according to the department’s report. Northumberland County had 2,870 reports in 2019; 2,847 in 2018, and 2,790 in 2017. Snyder County’s numbers were 511 total reports in 2019; 471 in 2018, and 445 in 2017, and in Union County, the total reports were 441 in 2019; 428 in 2018, and 414 in 2017.
Culp said costs are up because of the increased amount of children in foster care settings, increased costs related to foster care/placement settings, and the increased use of different types of (sometimes expensive) placement settings.
“We cover costs for juvenile probation as well as Children and Youth placements,” Culp said. “In some of the settings there are services that are provided which cannot be obtained in the community, and that is what significantly increases the cost amount in certain placement settings.”
The Montour County commissioners recently approved a budget of $1.33 million for the agency, which receives federal, state and local funding.
“The projected increase is spread over multiple cost areas, one being such as the continued care for the increased placements from the end of 2019-2020 into the current fiscal year 2020-21, and the services or costs associated with that time in care,” Culp said.
The agency follows the state fiscal year, from July 1 through June 30.
For 2019-2020, the agency was allocated $1.18 million.
“The agency was over budget by $30,000, with most of that overage due to the increased cost of care and increased number of children placed,” Culp said. “The overage is still fluid, as some of it will be reduced as reimbursement is received. We historically have not had this amount of children in care and typically have returned to home in under 12 months.”
Culp said the agency was seeing an increase in cases prior to the COVID lockdown.
“What caused problems during the lockdown was access to services, since face-to-face visits by prevention programs had decreased,” she said. “Some providers were able to switch over to other forms of technology to continue working with families fairly quickly, others it was more difficult, or in some cases the families did not have access to internet services.”
She said there is increased concern because the lockdown significantly reduces the amount of community agencies that interact with the county’s children on a daily basis.
“Parents are dealing with increased stressors that they have not had to in the past, such as trying to work from home while providing child care or supervision of education, or even a lack or reduction of income, reduced options for child care services,” Culp said.