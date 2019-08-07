Children, man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash

This story has been updated.
MAHONING TWP. — Two young children and a man were taken by ambulances to Geisinger following a two-vehicle crash at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday at Lombard Avenue and Bloom Road.
Mahoning Township Sgt. Matthew Gerst said the injuries were not serious and involved abrasions. The children, ages 4 and 4 months, were taken to the hospital by a Danville ambulance to Geisinger as a precaution, he said.
Alpesh Shakarabhai Patel, 43, of Bloomsburg, was taken by ambulance to Geisinger.
Leslie Young, chief of the East End Fire Department of Mahoning Township, said the initial call that came in was that the accident was head-on with entrapment. She said that wasn't the case.
Gerst said Christofer Hanaway, 31, of Bloomsburg, was driving a white 2005 Ford Focus with the children and his wife as passengers.
He said the Focus, traveling south on Lombard Avenue and intending to turn left onto Bloom Road, proceeded through the stop sign and into the path of the Patel vehicle on Bloom Road. Patel was unable to stop and struck the driver's side rear door of the Hanaway vehicle, police said.
Gerst said Hanaway will be cited for a stop sign violation.
Danville fire police and Danville police assisted with traffic control.
Both vehicles were towed.