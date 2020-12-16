Christmas Trivia time! Name the Christmas Carol also known as Adeste Fideles? Which carol was composed because of mice? Name the carol whose tune comes from a Renaissance English love ballad? Which carol originally was a poem written by a Victorian poet whose modern versions edit out the line, ‘a breastful of milk?’ Which carol is a lullaby about murder? Which Christmas carol was a poem written by a depressed, despairing and grieving poet during the Civil War?
Answers: “O Come All Ye Faithful.” “Silent Night” (nibbling mice, according to legend, damaged the organ bellows, inspiring a tune on the guitar, which is too sweet a tale to debunk). “What Child is This (Greensleeves).” In the Bleak Midwinter.” “The Coventry Carol (the murder of the Innocents).” Last: ”I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (“And in despair, I bowed my head: ‘There is no peace on earth,’ I said. ‘For hate is strong and mocks the song, Of peace on earth, goodwill to men'").
Longfellow had reason to grieve, despair, be depressed. A fire accident caused the death of his beloved wife two years before. His son had been severely wounded in battle a month before. It was 1863, the middle of the Civil War. It was supposed to be Christmas but he didn’t feel particularly festive. The carols pealed by steeple bells throughout Boston embittered his despair, each toll a cruel and discordant mockery of the dream of peace on earth, goodwill to men. Longfellow wasn’t in the tinsel and eggnog mood. How many of us can feel the pariah or blasphemous when we feel disinclined to make merry as if it’s sinful to be sad this time of year?
We have reason to be sad. Given the losses of 2020, I would worry about anyone who didn’t feel sad. Losses of home, income, affection, dignity. How much anger, loneliness, hunger? Have we become a public cut adrift by lethal, larcenous, self-serving leadership, inured to our neighbor’s pain or incited to violence upon civility and law? I’ve tracked the number of COVID-19 deaths. My diary entry, 25 March, records 780 deaths in the United States. On Dec. 10, the number reported was 289,450.
Their loss is our loss. Yes, we can raise our Christmas day cup of cheer. Yes, we can sing about the “Holly and the Ivy,” we can sing “Joy to the World.” Yes, we can honor the day with presents, laughter and goodwill, giving thanks that light shines brightest in darkness. Yes, we also can do so while still pausing to offer a silent prayer of remembrance, then thanking those who care for others, save others.
Why do we ignore how so much death is wrapped up in Christmas? Christmas means the pain of birth which purchases new birth and the task that awaits this birth: “Mild he lays his glory by, born that we no more may die, born to raise us from the earth, born to give us second birth.” The swaddling bands of the babe foreshadow the linens of his crucified body. The gifts brought by Magi were gifts appropriate for a funeral. An old custom has the Christmas tree trimmed and made into the cross for Good Friday — Christmas tree, a family tree from the stump of Jesse, tree of crucifixion. Last, there’s Simeon’s warning to the baby’s parents and how when you dare to love, a sword will pierce your soul.
We can argue that grief and loss is the very reason for Christmas.
My own Christmas melancholy receives richer comfort from sad carols, gentle lullabies, doleful tunes. The frenzied family Christmas Eve service early in the evening was a pleasant and joyous pageant, the children bubbly and eager. Still, the later Christmas Eve service was when I worshipped deepest when in the darkness you hear the sniffles from tears of remembrance accompanying the soft singing of “Silent Night.” A repairing of humanity. Sleep in heavenly peace, sleep in heavenly peace.
Despite Longfellow, the bells of Boston rang on. Longfellow embraced his grief rather than ignore it or deny it, then he pushed through his despair to receive from those bells a resonate hope. Christmas is a choice. It’s not God who has failed humanity, but humanity who fails God: “Then pealed the bells more loud and deep: God is not dead, nor doth he sleep; The wrong shall fail, the right prevail. With peace on earth, goodwill to men."
