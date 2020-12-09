“Remember this December, that love weighs more than gold!”
— Josephine Dodge Daskam Bacon
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
Dec. 2, 1982, Barney B. Clark received the world’s first artificial heart transplant.
Dec. 6, 1877, At his laboratory in West Orange, New Jersey, Thomas Edison spoke the children’s verse “Mary had a little lamb,” while demonstrating his newly invented phonograph, which utilized a revolving cylinder wrapped in tinfoil to record sounds.
Dec. 7, 1837, Martin Van Buren became the eighth president of the United States and the first president to be born in this country.
Dec. 8, 1941, A day after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the United States and Britain declared war on Japan.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Members of Danville Boy Scout Troop No. 139 presented the Danville Borough Council with three hand-made wreaths. Pictured in a photo were Reese Wood, 11, Troy Tanner, 11, Evan Wood, 11, and council member Betty Ann Moyer, who accepted the wreaths.
n
The Danville swim teams remained unbeaten with impressive victories at Sayre. Junior Andrew Pebley won the 500 free and swam on two winning relay teams, while senior Hanna Martinson took first on the 100 breaststroke for the Lady Ironmen.
n
The St. Joseph’s boys C Gold team won over St. Columba White with a score of 29-13.
Westin Stahl led all scorers with 12 points as Ralph Beishline chipped in seven and Josh Maloney six. St Joe’s Chad Eveland pulled down five rebounds. Andrew Gentilucci had four steals.
n
Clemens NAPA Machine and Auto Parts store employees on Ferry Street were pictured in the local newspaper celebrating the grand re-opening with Dave Clemens, the new owner, Bud Craig, clerk, Dave Lynn, manager and Chris Evans, clerk/delivery person. Clemens said that he was pleased to have the opportunity to have a store in Danville. “It’s a nice town,” Clemens said. He had a total of 15 employees throughout his three locations with five in Danville.
n
Travis Solomon, 11, and twins Nicholas and Jenny Newcomb, 10, used Wednesday’s snow day to sled on the hill next to the Grove Presbyterian Church.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
The Danville High School Wrestling Team for 1980 was pictured in The Danville News. Members included Jim Martin, Rob Meloy, Rich Riley, Jim Donahoe, Jeff Hostelley, Andy Woll, Don Fausnaught, Mike Hanaway, Don Wenrick, Tim Donahoe, Harry Evert, Fred Gerst, Jerry Betz, Brian Stamm, Kim Schooley, Hugh Vastine, Vinnie Zampetti, Louie Zampetti, Barry Earlston, Alby Gerst, Paul Wysocki, Leroy Tanner, Shawn Coughlin, Skeeter Brady and Brian Swisher. Coaches Ron Kanaskie and Bill Elder were also pictured.
With 30 wrestlers this year, including nine returning lettermen and nine grapplers who were named to the Pennsylvania Top 100, Kanaskie and Elder had good reason to be excited about the season.
n
The Raggedy Ann Players from St. Cyril’s Academy presented “Frosty the Snowman” to the children of the Danville Daycare Center. Under the direction of Sister Donna Marie, St. Cyril students Mary Jo George, Sue Grinvalsky, Barbara Nagle, Annette Doran, Laura Smiley, Chris Mowad, Any Grausam and Eileen Connell also performed in the play at nine area schools.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Despite freezing weather, the First Division of the Christmas parade started the march down Mill Street with the music of the Danville Elementary Band to the enjoyment of more than one thousand area residents. The parade committee stressed the religious aspect of Christmas this year and “the participants did just that.”
Twenty-one organizations participated in the holiday event. Some floats featured their church choir, others manger scenes, marching carolers, many different aspects of the joy of Christmas Day. Fire Police handed youngsters along the parade route a candy cane. Each group was named over the loudspeaker and photographs were taken of every float or marching group.
The Post 1195 Catholic War Veterans commended the local organizations sponsoring the annual Christmas parade for choosing as the theme for the parade “Put Christ Back in Christmas.”
n
Danville Ironmen opened the 1960 basketball season on a triumphant win over Hughesville 61-40 on their court. Assistant Captain Fred Gerringer led the Danville attack with 20 points while Captain Bill Gaertner chipped in with 11. Gaertner and Larry Rudy were cited for their defensive play by Coach Walter McCloskey.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
Kenneth Burrows, manager of the Danville Airport, took off in his plane early in the morning to bring Santa Claus to Danville. Upon returning to the airport with Santa, the manager of the Welliver Store greeted and escorted Santa to the waiting horse and sleigh.
He was off through Riverside and over the bridge to Danville and the Welliver store with the Washington Hose Company Sound truck following playing Jingle Bells. Upon reaching the store, Santa was greeted by hundreds of children who had gathered at the store "Toyland" on Mill Street to talk with him. Santa Claus received the children one by one and accepted their letters. He set up headquarters at the store for over a week enjoying the children’s excitement and gathering letters until it was time to return to the North Pole to prepare for his Christmas Eve journey.
n
Stanley Wesolowski was discharged from the United States Army after serving in the EAME Theatre. He wore the EAME Theatre Ribbon with three bronze stars, the World War II Victory Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He participated in the Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe Campaigns.
n
The annual Christmas party of the VFW Auxiliary was held in the Knights of Pythias building. Gifts were exchanged and refreshments served to 25 members present. Boxes were also packed to be sent to veterans in hospitals for Christmas.
n
Reading the old newspapers about Christmas decorations on Mill Street brings back many memories. At one time there were lights with a large star in the middle of the stream that stretched across Mill Street from Front Street to Center Street. Another time, a large Santa in a sleigh on a string of lights flew over Mill Street at the corner of Bloom and Northumberland streets.
In later years, Santa appeared standing in the second-floor window of the First National Bank, waving. The trip "up town" from North Mill Street meant stopping at Murray’s Department store window on the corner of Mill and Northumberland streets then on to Welliver’s to visit with Santa. We crossed the street to Jacobs to make a decision on which of their homemade striped candy canes was a favorite, peppermint, licorice, cinnamon, cherry, — canes of many flavors. Then there were clear toy candies of red, green and yellow shaped like trees, boots, bells and more. The case was also full of chocolate-covered candies. We would slowly walk up one side of the street and down the other to enjoy and dream about all the Christmas gifts displayed in each of the store windows.
I remember that Friendship Fire Company for many years would broadcast Christmas carols and yuletide music with an amplifier attached to the tower on their engine house.
The Continental Hose Company held their first Christmas party in 1944 for the youngsters of town with Santa giving each child candy, oranges and nuts. I am sure I was present at this event as I was 8-years-old and lived just a block away.
Happy Hanukkah to all beginning the celebration of the Jewish Festival of Lights this evening.
— Sis Hause
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.