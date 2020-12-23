Of all the fables hovering about the story of the nativity of Jesus, none is as sweet as the ancient fable of animals talking at midnight. These stable animals are the first to greet the newborn babe who is born precisely at midnight, as this myth recounts. It is this miraculous fable that inspired the equally sweet 12th century Christmas carol, “The Friendly Beasts,” where animals sing about the gift they each gave to Jesus, establishing the animals as the very first Christmas gift-givers, well before the tardy Magi arrive. Of course, whenever any baby is born it is a miracle. Too many folks, upon hearing the word ‘miracle,’ think of magic. Nothing could be further from the truth. Miracles are glories revealed in the most ordinary of means and signs. What good is the supernatural without the natural, divinity without flesh?
I have a hypothesis I nurse during this package and ribbon time of year. I believe that when a young child is asked to describe a gift they received on Christmas morn, they need a few moments to think about it. If asked, however, to name a gift they gave to someone — mommy, daddy — they answer sprightly, eagerly. I want to believe this is true, that children are far prouder and happier about the gifts they give than the gifts they get. Consider it an antidote against breeding a world of takers. Sure, they like getting gifts. Who doesn’t? Which is more satisfying: giving or getting?
This perhaps is why my mommy and daddy stretched Christmas morning out ever so cruelly, painfully and deliciously. There are those families who indulge in the free-for-all unwrapping frenzy. We never did. Mom and dad repulsed our savage and greedy appetites by decreeing we’d open one gift at a time, each in turn. This is better. It brings joy to both getter and giver, satisfaction to the giver and gleeful gratitude from the getter. “This is from you? How did you know? It’s wonderful.” Both beam. Or, they squeal: “Lookee what Santa brought!”
Those were flush days of garish abundance. We were fortunate. Over the years, the gifts beneath the tree have thinned out, especially this year with all our children and their loved ones staying home. The idea of the gift also has changed. Less wrap-able. More the present occasion than the presents. We still are fortunate, more fortunate than we appreciate.
It’s time for more Christmas trivia. What gift did the donkey give? What gift did the cow give? What gift did sheep give? What gift did the dove give?
The answers, respectively: Donkey’s back to carry Mary; Cow’s manger and hay for a bed; Sheep for a wooly warm blanket; Dove to coo Jesus to gentle sleep.
Author P. L. Travers, popular for her Mary Poppins books, felt inspired to set the record straight about another animal’s gift. The carol of "The Friendly Beasts" sings about gifts given by domesticated animals, nice gifts, sweet gifts, yet gifts that didn’t cost them much at all. What about the gifts of wild animals?
It happened, Travers wrote, when the tame animals in the barn were giving their gifts. Fox creeps in. Ears tingling. Cautious. Sniffing. Eyes focused. When donkey, cow, sheep, dove see fox they shout at him to go away, he doesn’t belong among them for he is dangerous, untamed, wild.
They don’t deter fox. Fox comes forward to the baby and gives his gift too. A costly gift. Not his cooing or wool or manger or back. Unlike the domesticated animals, fox gives from the core of his being everything he has that keeps solitary and ever watchful fox alive, fox ever alert to the perils of this dangerous world. Fox gives so Jesus could take on what will be in store for him. He gives Jesus what Jesus will need to contend with those who will hunt him, try to trap him, deceive him, they who will fear his burning love, they who will fear his light that exposes, they who fear his truth that heals, his wisdom that disturbs, they who always seek to destroy those who seek to save humanity from itself.
P.L. Travers concludes her story of the “Fox at the Manger” by saying: “And always, among the sleepers, there must be somebody waking — somewhere, someone, waking and watchful. Or what would happen to the world?”
For fox gave baby Jesus the gift Jesus would need as a man: his cunning.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is a retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.