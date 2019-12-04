Christmas tree program set up, accepting donations for those in need

DANVILLE — The Danville Community Christmas Tree Program was off to a good start Tuesday with some donations received and racks and tables set up in the borough's ballroom.
Tuesday was the first day the program, which aids those in need, began accepting donations in the ballroom, along Roney Avenue.
Program Chairwoman Nancy Fritz expects about 350 families to be helped with food, winter clothing, toys and more.
She signed up a number of people at the Feed-A-Friend distribution in November.
People can sign up for the community tree program by Dec. 5 by calling 570-275-2525 or 570-316-5971.
Donations are being accepted from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Donations of winter clothing for all ages, decorations, toys new and gently used, nonperishable foods and household items will be accepted.
Fritz said monetary donations are needed to buy food. They can be sent or taken to the First Commonwealth Bank, at 315 Mill St.
Vreeland's Harley Davidson plans to bring toys collected from customers and employees for the program on Sunday.
Sharon Troutman is a new volunteer this year.
Tom Bennett has been helping out at least 10 years and said he "does a little of everything."
This year the program has five artificial Christmas trees to give away and several bikes donated by a Danville resident.
Recipients will receive gifts for their children, a Weis gift card, nonperishable foods, potatoes, milk, eggs, bread, cereal, peanut butter and jelly, soups, spaghetti sauce and canned vegetables.
The program serves residents of the Danville Area School District and of Montour County.
Gifts, food and other items will be distributed Dec. 20.