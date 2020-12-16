DANVILLE — For about 20 years, Nancy Fritz, of Danville, has been involved with the Community Christmas Tree program. Now, she chairs the program, which provides gifts to children, and food to families, during the holiday season.
On Tuesday afternoon, she admitted, "this year is like no other. We're not doing anything this year like we did other years."
The program was started in 1950 by the late Police Chief Robert Burke and the late Dorothy Bonawitz. It is taking place this year with a lot of changes due to the pandemic, Fritz said.
"We will not be giving away clothing, no shoes, no knick-knacks or household items," she said.
But they will give out new toys to eligible children and grocery gift cards instead of food.
"We are giving out Weis gift cards," Fritz said.
The organizers are thus requesting only new toys and money. "But we have been receiving food donations, although we didn't specifically ask for it," Fritz said.
Vreeland Harley-Davidson, of Bloomsburg, "donated a lot of stuff," she said.
Volunteers were also at the ballroom on Tuesday, with Fritz.
Tom Bennett, of Danville, standing nearby said, "I'm her assistant."
Each year the Community Christmas Tree Program helps about 400 local families in need.
"I am constantly in awe of how generous the community has been during the lifetime of the program and that includes this year, with a pandemic and people having to be careful," Fritz said.
It's "amazing" how giving people are, she said.
Monetary donations should be made payable to "Community Christmas Tree Fund" and can be mailed or dropped off at First Commonwealth Bank, 315 Mill St. Money will be used to buy grocery store gift cards.
New toys can be dropped off at the Danville Ballroom, 463 Mill St., now through Dec. 18, 3-6 p.m., and Sat. Dec. 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Donors can call Nancy Fritz at 570-275-2525.
Fritz reaches out to various community services to find recipients in need, she said.
The toy giveaway is scheduled for Dec. 21.
The people who are getting gift cards will get them through the mail.
Asked about her dedication to the program, Fritz said, "I just like to see the smiles on people's faces when they get something and when they say they are thankful for it. That makes me feel good."