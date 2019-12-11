DANVILLE — Christmas is coming to area churches, and each congregation calls up their inspiration and creativity to prepare for the big day.
“We had to start especially early this year,” said Pastor Mary Schmotzer of Shiloh United Church of Christ on Old Bloom Road. With Thanksgiving coming so late, members decided to jump the season and put up a “Thanksgiving” tree with fall streamers, then change it over quickly on Dec. 1 to Christmas.
All of the ornaments at Shiloh are handmade by parishioners. Ann Thomas, a longtime member, does a new theme for the tree in the lobby each year. For the present tree, she made 100 angels out of plastic canvas and yarn, and Gayanne Cotner crocheted another 100 angels. These will be saved till next year, to be used as gifts at their December All-Ability Dance, a quarterly get-together with food and music and dancing for area residents.
Thomas is also the creative force behind decorating the huge natural tree next to the altar, donated by Danny Merrill in memory of his father Creveling, a longtime Shiloh member. About 20 years ago, she and about a dozen helpers created hundreds of needlepoint ornaments in white and gold in religious designs like stars and shells. The 12-foot tree is topped by a large white angel, also created by Thomas.
Beside the altar hang banners of the Star of Bethlehem, made years ago by a parishioner. The ceramic figures in the manger scene were made by Lois Paden, whose husband was pastor at Shiloh. Dec. 22 will be the Christmas Cantata, including a live nativity scene, with elaborate handmade costumes. Thomas’s favorites are the wise men, whose robes are sewn from upholstery fabric.
“We try not to go overboard and hide the real meaning of Christmas,” said Kay Shulski, another member of the decorating team. On Christmas Eve, they will add candles everywhere to complete the picture. They will also hang memorial ornaments on the main tree to honor family and friends no longer with them.
Out at the First Baptist Church in Valley Township, Alice Laidacker is the main decorator. She and her committee of five started the day after Thanksgiving to trim the trees, place the pop-up poinsettia trees high above the altar, and put out the windowsill flower arrangements, all crafted by her. Just before Christmas, she will add live poinsettias to the windowsills and up the stairs. She has also created a dramatic magnolia arrangement on the pedestal near the lectern.
“I change the theme with the seasons and the holidays,” she said. "I like fall and Christmas especially because there’s so much you can do.”
Her arrangements of artificial flowers sometimes do double duty on tables for church events and funerals.
St. Joseph Catholic Church on Ferry Street is currently in waiting mode, with simple purple altar cloths, greens on the window sills, and an advent wreath as the only items of note.
“Advent is a time of waiting and anticipation for us,” said Dennis Bobber, music director and chief decorator for the last 18 years. The main decorating of the church won’t occur until Dec. 22, at which time 50 poinsettias will arrive, along with live greens, wreaths, bows and streamers.
“We believe there should be nothing artificial if we can manage it,” Bobber said.
Each year he tries to create something new, using religious symbols. The church building celebrates its 150th anniversary this year and he is always careful to stay with the traditional look of the surroundings.
“A piece of contemporary art would be out of place,” he said.
Months of thinking go into the decorating plan. In this, he is assisted by Nancy Haefner, a parishioner, and anywhere from four to 24 helpers to put it all together. He tries to come up with a new theme surrounding the manger scene each year—a grove of pine trees, a cascade of poinsettias. This year he will combine the wood of the stable with the wood of the cross and have streamers coming down from above.
In the weeks leading up to Christmas, Bobber said, “We try to hold fast to the season. It’s OK to have wreaths and a manger scene outside to announce what is coming, but inside, we wait till Christmas Eve to put the figures in the manger scene.”
Even in the life-sized stable display outside, the baby Jesus doesn’t arrive until it’s time.
For now, the Advent wreath, with its three purple and one pink candle, is the only sure sign of Christmas.
Grove Presbyterian Church similarly has the Advent wreath front and center. While they do have other inside decorations up during Advent, they, too, are focused primarily on the idea of waiting.
“Our Advent wreath is always something new,” said Joy Christian, music director and chief decorator since 2012. "The pastor and I decide on the year’s theme several months ahead and then create the wreath to match, along with the sermon topics, the litany and the music.”
This year’s theme is focused on a personal narrative written by Pastor Jason Clapper, who arrived in September. The non-traditional candle colors in the wreath reflect the story he tells. There is a brown candle for Joseph, the carpenter; a gray one for Zachariah, who was struck dumb; a light green one for Simeon, who saw the promise of new life in Jesus; and a blue one for Mary. Each week during Advent, a new family comes forward to light a candle and to bring to the altar an additional figure for the manger scene. By Christmas Eve, the tableau will be all assembled.
Christian made the elaborate pine-cone Advent wreath and incorporates new materials and symbols every year. The glass ornaments on the tree, hand-painted by the children and adults, also reflect the color scheme of the Advent wreath candles.
Decorating. Waiting. Anticipating. The churches will be ready come Dec. 24.
Mary Bernath is an associate professor of English at Bloomsburg University.