STRAWBERRY RIDGE — A dozen volunteers cut out and fried potato doughnuts Monday for Fat Tuesday, or Shrove Tuesday.
They worked in the kitchen and in the shed of the Strawberry Ridge United Church of Christ. The group had already mixed the dough on Sunday.
This was the third year for the fundraiser, which increases every year, said Judy Raup, who heads the effort.
Raup said on Wednesday they sold 550 dozen and should net about $2,800 from the sales.
Doughnuts were to be picked up Tuesday after being ordered.
"A lot of places around don't make homemade potato doughnuts. It's growing," she said.
Member Mileta Joe suggested the fundraiser because Judy and her husband, Paul Raup, are familiar with doughnut-making. They have made doughnuts at Valley Grange, in Millville, for eight or nine years. "We would make close to 1,000 dozen. We had less and less people help and had to disband," Judy said.
"I knew a number of other churches were getting away from it and I thought it was needed," Joe said.
As the final day before Lent begins, Shrove Tuesday has many customs pertaining to food. Pancakes are traditional in a number of European countries because eggs, sugar and fat, commonly forbidden during the Lenten fast, are used so they will not go to waste.
Paul Raup was busy in the church shed frying doughnuts along with Bud Bieber and other men.
They make doughnuts with granulated sugar and plain.
"I have gotten calls from Mondanton, Watsontown, Turbotville and Shamokin," Judy Raup said for the orders.
Last year, they took orders for slightly more than 300 dozen.
The first year they tried it, they limited themselves to 100 dozen.
"It's a good fundraiser," Judy Raup said.
Volunteer Pete Reedy said they socialize while they work.
"I belong to the church and it's fun," said Liz Hack.
The church also holds chicken waffle dinners in the fall and in the spring, an ice cream festival in July and a clothing giveaway in May.