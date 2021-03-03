We still got it. Perseverance was launched on July 30 from Cape Canaveral. She traveled 309 million miles over almost seven months to drop off her rover on Feb. 18 smack dab as scheduled into Mar’s Jezero Crater and begin her Martian year reconnaissance. Earth to Mars. We still got it. Come on, NASA, how soon will we inhabit the moon and begin leap-frogging throughout the solar system? Here’s a real reason to be proud, boys, better than stroking your guns like weaklings. “Ah, but a man’s reach should exceed his grasp,” poet Robert Browning wrote, “Or what’s a heaven for?” What will the James Webb Space Telescope show us once it replaces Hubble?
Given new astronomical discoveries, I’ve had to adjust my calculations. For church confirmation classes I had the students research how many people live on earth and how many galaxies astronomers project are in the universe. A decade ago with 125 billion galaxies and 6,525,486,603 people alive on earth they’d compute that there were 20 galaxies for each person. Not stars mind you, not solar systems, mind you, but galaxies. For comparison, our Milky Way galaxy is small, containing merely an estimated 100 billion stars. Astronomers now project that the number of known galaxies is over 2 trillion. Earth’s population is estimated now at 7.5 billion. Get out your calculator.
Calculators? My brother once taught at MIT (in their thinnest department: Ethics). During one visit, we passed a building. He tapped on the building. He pulled a calculator from his pocket, explaining: “This building did what this now does.”
My grandmother’s generation witnessed incredible changes, born as she was at the end of the 19th century and died one year into the 21st century. From buggies to Mustangs. Wright Brothers to Perseverance. My baby-boomer generation runs a safe second — “Grandpa, tell us about ‘long distance telephone calls.’” Dial phones to Zoom conferences. Sandbags immobilizing cataract patients to in-and-out surgery. Aerial TV to livestreaming. Boeing 777’s cross continent in six hours. Doppler weather radar. Transistor radios to Alexa. Seatbelts. GPS. Cigarette smoking banned. Infant car-seats. Lead removed from gasoline and paint. Meat replicated by 3D printers. Automatic faucets. Garden sky walkways. Windmills and solar panels producing energy. Robotic surgery. Organ transplants. Surgery in-utero. Polio vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines. DNA bio-engineering. Seaweed farmed to combat climate change.
Science and technology sure has changed. Our toys have changed. How much has humanity improved, however? This tension between technology and values, framed as the tension between civilization and culture, worried the famous preacher, Harry Emerson Fosdick. While Britain fought the 1940 Battle of Britain against Hitler’s demonic ideology, Fosdick preached: “Civilization is the complex of devises, mechanisms and instrumentalities by means of which we live. Culture is the realm of spiritual ends exemplified in art, music, literature, morals and religion for which at our best we live. Civilization is made up of things that we utilize in order to get something else. Culture is made up of values which we desire for their own sake. Civilization is what we use. Culture is what inwardly we are”
We can be so incredibly smart and yet so incredibly dumb. Why? Smart people created social media. Dumb people use it to harm, exploit. Smart people created rockets, dumb people turned them into missiles. The technology of civilization exponentially increases and changes, some of these devices entirely new and innovative, most are fancier versions of the same. More critical, what are we doing to improve the soul of our humanity so we will use these advancements to advance humanity?
We should worry whenever the tools of civilization outpace our culture’s moral and spiritual ends, personally and socially. “We got electric lights but did not light the way to brotherhood and justice,” Fosdick preached. “So we build airplanes and get Messerschmitts.” Smart people concocted vaccines, dumb people botched planning for sufficient amounts for vaccinations. What good is a vaccine if people succumb to suspicions or propaganda and refuse to roll up their sleeves?
We marvel at the gimmicks, devices, and tools by which we live, less attentive to “What for?” Knowledge without love and wisdom is idolatrous. As quipped, is it progress if a cannibal uses a knife and fork? Given our declining cultivation of religion, philosophy, morality, art, music, literature, I doubt we put a greater amount (or even an equal amount) of care, energy, and commitment into determining what we live for. For which moral ends, spiritual ends, humane ends do you persevere?
The Rev. Robert Andrews is a retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.