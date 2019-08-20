MAHONING TWP. — A Coal Township man stopped for speeding faces driving while under the influence of alcohol charges.
Mahoning Township Patrolman Cody Clossen stopped George Zarick, 60, Aug. 3 at Continental Boulevard and the Interstate 80 on-ramp after recording his pickup truck traveling 69 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Zarick was unable to locate his vehicle registration and asked the officer if he could get out of the truck to go through a pile of papers on his lap. When he did, Clossen said he immediately smelled a strong odor of alcohol and Zarick admitted having two to three drinks that night.
Clossen said Zarick failed field sobriety testing. He charged him with general impairment, speeding and having a registration that expired in February.