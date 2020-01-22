Code director gives OK to demolish condemned building

DANVILLE — The owners of a condemned building at 230 Mill St. plan to demolish it.
Jackie Hart, Danville borough director of code and building development, said Wednesday she issued a permit for owners N.R.S. Rentals to raze the property at Mill Street and Friendship Alley.
She recently filed a citation against them in the district judge's office since the owners hadn't repaired or planned to demolish the building that had been an apartment rental unit.
Hart said the blue building will be demolished and a building attached to it will remain. The owners are working on that building, she said.
The owners indicated the razing could start possibly next week.
"They are going to give me a heads up before they start because we need to do an inspection to make sure all the safety elements are in place," she said.
The building was condemned in August 2016.