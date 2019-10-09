DANVILLE — The Danville Borough Code Office issued building permits in September, which included $194 for an addition at 1554 Second St.; $520 for an addition at 513 Spruce St.; $54 for a fence at 592 Walnut St.; $54 for a roof repair at 133 Nassau St.; $172 for an addition at 806 Hoffer St.; $54 for a foundation repair at 482 Wall St.; and $354 for a flood plain improvement at 530 Mill St.
Zoning permits of $40 each were issued for a fence at 756 Wall St. and sheds at 154 Fisher Court, 1140 Cherry St. and 512 Wall St.
Property maintenance included three door hangers, three complaints, two incidents of prohibited furniture, four personal contacts, three courtesy notices, 25 qualify of life courtesies issued and one qualify of life ticket issued. There were 30 rental inspections.