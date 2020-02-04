DANVILLE — The front of a building set to be demolished has been roped off along Mill Street.
No parking is allowed in front of the blue brick building at 230 Mill St.
Jackie Hart, Danville borough director of code and building development, said Tuesday the owners need to secure the attached structure to avoid collapse. That work is expected to be done next week.
She said her office taped off the front parking spaces as a safety precaution.
The building, owned by N.R.S. Rentals, was condemned in August 2016.
Hart recently issued a citation to the firm since the owners hadn't repaired or planned to demolish the building that was an apartment rental unit.
The owners told her they plan to demolish the structure and she has issued a permit for the razing.