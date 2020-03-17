Effective Tuesday all senior centers in Columbia and Montour counties will be closed for a minimum of two weeks as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus, the Columbia-Montour Aging office announced. The centers are located in Benton, Berwick, Bloomsburg, Catawissa and Danville.
Older adults who attend the centers and have specific needs can request meals. These meals will be picked up at the centers until they can be placed on a weekly home-delivered meal route.
The agency continues to follow guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
All other agency programs and services will continue at this time.
The agency reminds older adults to remain safe by doing the following:
Only going out of your home when absolutely necessary.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Use hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.
Wipe down surfaces frequently including telephones both landline and cell, all remotes, countertops, light switches, doorknobs and other items one touches on a regular basis.
If you are feeling sick, stay home until you are feeling better.
All questions or concerns regarding older adults in Columbia and Montour counties can be referred to the agency at 570-784-9272.