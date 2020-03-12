The Courts of Columbia and Montour counties have announced measures to address the court’s concerns and public health official's concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, according to President Judge Thomas James.
The local court will work in conjunction with directives from county commissioners and the Administrative Offices of the Pennsylvania Courts.
In addition, the court has taken specific actions to deal with issues unique to court activities.
First, the court will assure continued access to the court, while considering safety for the public and court/county employees. Second, hearings involving inmates in local (county) or state prisons will be addressed via teleconferencing to minimize virus exposure to court employees, law enforcement personnel, inmates and prison staff. Third, court days will be scheduled to minimize the number of people gathering at one time and one place. Fourth, the court will maximize and encourage telephone conferences in lieu of office conferences. Fifth, the court is encouraging litigants to attend court appearances without friends and family members unless necessary. Sixth, the court will actively encourage social distancing in court appearances and will actively promote good hygiene and health habits.
These actions are flexible and subject to modification considering the fluidity of these pandemic issues, according to James.
Court personnel will work from home if necessary. The judges will be available to address legal issues as they arise.