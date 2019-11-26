DANVILLE — The Danville Borough Planning Commission gave conditional approval to Montour County's plans for parking at the former Danville Elementary School, which will become a county annex.
Jackie Hart, borough director of code and building development, said there will be some parking along Friendship Alley; some in front of the building, at 435 E. Front St.; and some behind the new Danville Police Station, which is currently under construction.
Only compact cars will be allowed to park in the front lot, the commission decided at its meeting Tuesday night.
Hart said the commission's action will be brought before the Danville Borough Council at its Dec. 3 meeting. The council would need to approve the plans.
Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn said the county hasn't sought bids for the work since it was waiting on the commission's action. He said seeking bids should be "the sooner the better."
Commission member Steve Finn, who is Finn's nephew, said he liked the idea of the police station being a neighbor to the county building.
The county plans to move offices from two buildings along Woodbine Lane to the annex and plans to sell those buildings. The current district judge office, on Wesner Lane, will be moved to the courthouse where court-related offices will be located.