DANVILLE — Montour Area Recreation Commission Director Bob Stoudt will try to raise pledges of more than $1.6 million to keep part of the Montour Preserve and commission in operation.
He is trying to do so by the commission’s next meeting on Aug. 26.
The commission canceled its meeting for June 24 due to lack of business and doesn’t meet in July.
Funding for the part of the preserve the commission maintains will continue through September 2020.
Stoudt said the preserve continues to be well-used by the public.
He hopes to raise $1.5 million for an endowment fund and an additional $65,000 from businesses and health care institutions.
“If we can do that, then we hope our other partners come up with $65,000,” he said. Those partners include Montour County.
If the endowment is achieved, the interest on those funds would be about $65,000 a year to use for commission operations.
“I have contacted all of our sources,” he said of having one potential major donor considering a contribution at this time.
“We’re going to have to try a different strategy in these last 60 days and reach out for public support. So far, it has fallen completely flat with no major contributors unfortunately,” he said.
“So far everybody wants to take a wait and see attitude and at this point, we’re just about out of time. If we can’t find major donors, we will ahve to make some difficult decisions on what we can and can’t do,” he said Saturday.
If the commission is unable to maintain the part of the preserve it currently does, owner Talen Energy has already put in writing what will happen - the pavilions, fossil pit, maple syrup programs and boat launch will be discontinued.
The preserve would be available for public use, under Talen, for passive recreation such as hiking, fishing and canoeing. Trails would remain available for public use but would no longer be maintained.
The environmental education center would be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Talen officials have said.
If the commission no longer maintains part of the preserve, pavilions and restrooms would be removed and roads leading to pavilions would be closed to vehicles.
The boat launch would be gated and closed to vehicles with access to Lake Chillisquaque allowed for fishing and canoeing.
The commission also maintains areas including Hess Recreation Area, the North Branch Canal Trail and Hopewell Park.