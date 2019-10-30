DANVILLE — The Montour Area Recreation Commission has created a pass-through fund for the Washingtonville Revitalization Fund.
The fund, approved Monday, will provide promotion and maintenance of recreational facilities and activities in Washingtonville. It was created through the Danville Area Community Foundation of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation.
Recreation commission Director Bob Stoudt said contributions to the fund will be tax-deductible.
Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski, who serves on the recreation commission board, thanked the commission for its help. He said major projects his group is working on are a swing set at the park and a kayak launch. He and his dad, Frank Dombroski, who is also a member of the recreation board, abstained in the vote on setting up the fund.
Tyler Dombroski said the revitalization group held a fall fun festival recently and music by Van Wagner the next day.
Stoudt said a small games of chance license will be approved, but he recommended waiting to obtain it until Jan. 1 so the commission can use it for a full year.
The commission board approved Gray Builders, of Danville, to repair the Montour Preserve visitors center roof, where two beams have cracked, at a cost of $6,251 with 10 hours of labor donated. The firm was the lowest among three quotes Stoudt obtained. The work will be funded by a state grant.
Stoudt thanked Danville borough for its assistance with maintaining the road at Hess Recreation Area and Riverside borough for contributing $500 to the commission and for the borough's support of many years.
Commission board secretary Chris Johns said the mountain bike team finished well following its third season. He said it was able to buy a storage shed and to rent a portable bathroom for its season at Hopewell Park.
He also reported the new tennis courts at Danville Area High School are finished and open to the public.
Stoudt said the mountain bike team does much community service work involving trail maintenance at Hopewell Park.