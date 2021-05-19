DANVILLE — The Strong Industries parking lot project engineering report, by MidPen Engineering is now under review and awaiting comments, said Greg Molter, director, Montour County Planning Commission, at Wednesday evening's meeting.
"This ultimately will mean 300 jobs brought into this area," Molter told commission members. "And that is in addition to the jobs now at their Point Township facility." At the moment, the Danville Zoning Hearing Board will be poring over the report, as the process moves forward."
Strong Industries bought most of the property on the south side of the railroad tracks, "so things will be a little busy in this area. But it will result in more jobs for people and boost the economy in this area."
Molter told the board that he had received a copy of the DEP filing from Liberty Township to proceed with the construction of their new building.
The amendment to the zoning ordnance will address issues having to do with Montour Solar One and other proposed solar projects.
"We put the draft out to the commissioners and the industry and it came back with comments from both. So we had to reconvene and we got together two weeks ago and worked on some of those inputs. And so our attorney should be presenting us with another draft to review, taking in our comments and concerns," Molter said.
"Then we'll look through it again," he said.
"I can tell you that there are many things that all three different companies brought to light as commonalities," Molter said. "Those things we had to reconsider and then reword."
In April, eight permits were approved, three in Anthony Township, three in Liberty Township, and one each in Mayberry Township and Washingtonville Borough, bringing in $2,078.
Apartments
Members Tom Benfer and Frank Dombroski brought up the issue of homes being converted into apartments in Washingtonville Borough.
"It's killing us," said Dombroski, referring to the number of apartments now in the borough.