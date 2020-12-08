DANVILLE — The Mahoning Township Planning Commission met early Monday evening to discuss two major issues — one regarding Quail Hollow's request for a waiver, and a sewage line issue — and made recommendations on both that will be presented to the full board of supervisors, which meets on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Commission member Kathy Mordan conducted the meeting.
"Quail Hollow's waiver request had to do with the length of the cul-de-sac," said Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn.
"The cul-de-sac as designed, we had identified the starting point as Red Lane East and goes up to the cul-de-sac on the northwest end of the project," VonBlohn said. "It is 1,775 ft."
The maximum length as stated in the ordinance is 1,600 ft.
"So they were 175 ft. over the limit," he said. "This is not unusual."
"They requested a waiver on that," Mordan said, who called for a vote. The recommendation to approve the waiver was approved.
The approval was conditioned upon having emergency access, allowing the adjoining property owner to access the road that the cul-de-sac is on.
A second issue on the agenda had to do with a modification of the Act 537 Plan "to include a small section of the sewer line that comes across from Cooper Township, to hook up with the sewer line that was existing," VonBlohn said.
That was required because Metzer Ford was going to connect with that line, "and in order to connect to it, it had to have a dedicated line. So we had to revise the Act 537."
A motion to recommend this to the supervisors was also approved at the meeting.