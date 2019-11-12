DANVILLE —Architectural and engineering work have been ongoing since Montour County purchased the former Danville Elementary School for use as an annex, County Commissioner Trevor Finn said Tuesday.
Finn said the next step is for county officials to attend a Danville Zoning Hearing Board meeting at 5 p.m. Nov. 26 on the land development plan for the annex, along East Front Street. If approved, plans will move forward and the county will seek requests for proposals in December, he said. "This has been an ongoing and evolving process," he said.
Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said the plans include renovations and improvements to the county courthouse and renovations to the county jail.
The county plans to move the district judge office from Wesner Lane to the courthouse, where court-related offices will be located.
Offices moving from Woodbine Lane or from the courthouse to the annex includes 4-H, veterans affairs, the commissioners, Children and Youth Services, elections, the treasurer, tax assessment and tax claims, information technology, zoning, planning and human services.
Besides saving $100,000 a year with the move, Finn said people will have "one-stop shopping" at the annex. "If a veteran needs help, the veteran will be able to walk down the hall to human services," he said.
The county also plans to sell the two buildings housing offices along Woodbine Lane along with land behind the former Danville Elks, along Route 11.
"We think it will be a very successful venture and we should see the fruit of this in the next couple of years," he said.
He expects the offices to be moved sometime next year.
The county bought the former school for $750,000 and is borrowing up to $2.5 million for the renovations and purchase.
The county has used Community Development Block Grant funds for work at the jail annex, Finn said.
The commissioners plan to create a no-touch secure visitation area in the jail annex. Current visits take place in the jail basement. The warden's office has been moved to the jail annex. The bookkeeper, whose office is in the prison, will move to the jail annex.
CDBG money and grants from the county's insurance company have been used to build a ramp outside the jail annex, a handicapped-accessible bathroom in the jail annex and to install a storage building, lights, fencing and for paving.
Finn said the jail improvements will also allow rehabilitative programs to be conducted there to reduce the number of repeat offenders. If an attorney is meeting with an inmate in the one room available, a program has to be canceled, said Finn, who also serves as prison board chairman.
Work planned at the courthouse includes new windows, a new ramp in the back, a new boiler, front facade improvements and repairing the crumbling front steps.
In other business:
Holdren thanked living and deceased veterans and their families. He noted area soldiers are serving in Poland through May. People can donate items for them for the holidays in a box in the courthouse.
Holdren thanked voters for re-electing him, Vice Chairman Dan Hartman and Finn. "We have worked well together the past four years and look forward to the next four years and express our appreciation for the confidence voters have in us," he said.
Commissioners appointed an employee compensation task force to study salaries, benefits, hours and job descriptions of county employees. Members are Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Susan Kauwell, Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Ed Burkland, District Attorney Angela Mattis, Internet Technology Director Brad Bason, Chief Assessor Michele Sharrow, Probation Director Jim Miller and Children and Youth Director Melodie Kulp.
The commissioners approved seeking requests for proposals for a tax anticipation note in 2020. The note will be up to $1 million. Holdren said the note may be less since they are early in the budget preparation process. Previous tax anticipation notes were $750,000 to $850,000. Quotes will be received by 4 p.m. Dec. 9 and the board will take action at its meeting Dec. 10. The note will be repaid by Dec. 31, 2020.