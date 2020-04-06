DANVILLE — The number of prisoners at the Montour County Jail has been reduced to 11, according to prison board chairman and Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn.
"Our goal was to work with the courts and law enforcement to minimize the pool at the jail" in the wake of the coronavirus, he said.
Warden Bill Wilt has been working with the courts and local law enforcement to mitigate the number of people incarcerated, he said.
"As chairman of the prison board, I would like to thank President Judge Thomas James and his staff for all their work to try to mitigate the population at the jail," he said.
Regarding safety measures at the Church Street prison, he said staff and inmates are being checked periodically by a no-touch thermometer and different areas of the jail are being decontaminated several times a day.
"Inmates are encouraged to wash frequently and have been given very liberal use of showers," soap and disposable ways of drying themselves without using towels, he said.
The jail only houses male prisoners. The capacity is 46 inmates.
Inmates have been allowed a certain amount of free phone calls since visits by family members have been eliminated.
Essential visits are allowed for prisoners, such as with a lawyer or a doctor, by video conference, he said.