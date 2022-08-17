Five years ago this month, a wave of letters went out to residents of Montour County, Riverside and Rush Township telling them their mailing addresses would be changed.
The upcoming merger of the 911 Communications Centers in Montour and Columbia counties required it, they were told.
“We got a lot of feedback from residents,” said Ken Holdren, Montour County commissioner chairman and spokesman for the project in 2017, as it was being implemented. Looking back now, he reflects on those early days.
“It had to be done," he said. "But I doubt anything would have predicted the quagmire we ran into.”
Most of the 10,200 households affected were not happy about the change and wondered why it had to be so widespread. Only 300 households were able to keep their old addresses. The county worked closely with the Danville Post Office to implement the changes, and mail carriers continued to deliver to both old and new addresses for more than a year.
Even after that long grace period, however, crucial bills and birthday wishes were going undelivered. In 2019, a postal spokesperson, Dean Gregg, sent out a plea for cooperation from residents.
“The majority of Danville mail is still using addresses assigned before June 2017,” he said. With so many old addresses, postal workers were forced into time-consuming manual sorting.
When Holdren became a county commissioner in 2015, Montour and Columbia counties had just decided to merge their 911 systems.
“We inherited this and we had to figure out how to do it,” he said.
Montour County had no Geographic Information System (GIS) director at the time, so Columbia County agreed to undertake a study of the database.
“What they found was an unbelievable number of errors, with even and odd numbers on the same side of the road, numbers out of order, and duplicate street names," Holdren said. "There were issues in every township and borough.”
Those errors might have been fixed one at a time, but looming over the process was the coming of NextGen 911 in the near future, which would replace the present analog-based 911 with a sophisticated digital system, requiring precise geo-positioning of every site or structure in the database.
“We were told to get both done at the same time, so we would be ready," Holdren said. "That way, it shouldn’t ever have to be done again.”
NextGen 911
PEMA (Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency) began working toward this goal statewide in 2015, and the migration of counties to NextGen 911 began in earnest in 2020. Target completion date for the North Central counties, which include Montour, Columbia, and Northumberland, is December 2022.
NextGen 911 requires use of the centerlines of area roadways as the starting point for addresses along roads that branch off from them. If the location is in town, then a new number is assigned for each 10.56 feet of distance, with even numbers on one side and odd on the other. In suburban areas, the distance is 26.4 feet and in rural areas, 52.8 feet. The addresses created in Montour County five years ago follow this model and, according to the PEMA website, these precise addresses “pinpoint where responders need to go.”
“We did the right thing for the right reasons, with no clue it would be so hard to get cooperation with the major players,” Holdren said.
These included crucial online tools like Google Maps, GPS navigation companies like Garvin and TomTom, shippers like UPS and FedEx, and even the PA State Police.
Montour County worked closely with Tim Murphy, Columbia County GIS director, who sent the new address information to all of these partners, but they just didn’t enter it into their databases. “I kept hounding them,” Murphy said, “but they had to do the rest. All I could do was give the information to them.”
“We even got Senator Pat Toomey involved to help us get GPS updated,” said Holdren.
Package delivery drivers were leaving dozens of parcels on the wrong porches. Today, Google maps and GPS routers are finally correct, but if drivers don’t update their GPS data, they are still following old maps that will send them wandering the rural roads and stopping perhaps miles away from their intended destination.
“When we decided to do this, we had no idea it would be so hard," Holdren said. "Columbia County had updated their addresses in the 1980s with no issues or problems. But that was pre-GPS, pre-Google Maps. For us, it was a GPS nightmare.”
Taxes, undelivered mail
Tax collectors like Marlene Gunther, in Mahoning Township, had a lot to straighten out for residents during the first several years after the changes, too.
“Mortgage companies had the old addresses for the properties in their records, and so when people notified them of the new address, it looked as if they had moved,” she said.
Gunther's job was to verify that they hadn’t and that the new address was the legal one for both the property and the resident.
Tim Murphy, GIS director, has had to do much the same, providing banks and insurance companies with copies of the official letters authorizing the change of address. Even now, five years later, he has to provide 5-10 of these authorizations per month.
The other challenge for tax collectors like Gunther was managing the local services tax, which employers must collect from those working in the township.
“I have a file of 400 vendors who must report to me quarterly, and they kept using the wrong address," she said. "It took a good three years to finally settle down.
"It’s fine now with my tax office. The county did what they needed to do and now everything is 99.9 percent straightened out.”
One continuing problem, even today, is that house numbers are not always visible. Danville borough had a hard time, according to Holdren, getting people to mount the new numbers on their homes. Many rural residents had to put up numbers for the first time ever.
Friends and relatives, even if local, often pay no attention to information about a new address until their mail to Danville residents comes back undelivered. Susan Wertz, of Rush Township, said she put a separate address-change note in her Christmas cards for two years running, and still people send to her old address and are surprised when she doesn’t get it.
Fortunately, though, the ultimate goal of improving 911 service is moving forward well. Jeremy Brown, director of the Columbia County Communications Center, which handles all the emergency calls from Montour County, Riverside, Rush Township and Columbia County, “can’t think of any difficulties” with the new addresses. “It has made a big difference for 911 purposes,” he said.