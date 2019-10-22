DANVILLE — The Montour County commissioners approved submitting an application for Community Development Block Grant funds for fiscal year 2019 for projects in Danville and Washingtonville.
The commissioners on Tuesday approved $47,222 for sponsorships for children with low- to moderate-incomes to use the Danville Area Community Center and for $131,312 for a wastewater treatment plant replacement in Washingtonville.
Linda Sterling, of SEDA-COG, which administers the grant program for the county, said the wastewater project is estimated at $3.125 million. The hope is the grant can be used to leverage state competitive grant money and a state loan to make the project a reality, she said.
County community grant funds of $37,900 will go to SEDA-COG for administration and $1,100 was allowed for county administration.
The commissioners also approved funds for Danville borough of $80,204 for a culvert replacement along Mulberry Street that was damaged in the flood of 2011 and $17,100 for SEDA-COG administration.
GHP renewal
The commissioners approved a renewal with the Geisinger Health Plan for 60 county employees for 2020. Commissioner Trevor Finn said an underwriter proposed a 30 percent increase, which was negotiated down to 15 percent and then to a 5 percent increase.
County employees will contribute 10 percent to the plan, which should result in a savings of $50,000, he said. He thanked county employees who are prescribed drugs and look for ways to save money on those drugs.
Commission Vice Chairman Dan Hartman said the health care rate didn't increase last year, but added that a 5 percent increase "isn't bad considering other providers."
The commissioners also accepted the resignation of Christine Mausteller, assessment-tax claim clerk.