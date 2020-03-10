DANVILLE — Montour County became the third entity to approve a memorandum of understanding to preserve a log cabin found during a building razing in Washingtonville.
Washingtonville Borough Council and the Montour-DeLong Community Fair Association board previously approved the agreement.
Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said their approval of the agreement Tuesday poses no financial risk to the county. He said the agreement allows the borough and fair board to seek grant fund opportunities. The cabin, along Water Street, will be photographed, videoed, cataloged, dismantled, stored and then reconstructed during the fair in 2021.
Holdren said the commissioners committed Community Development Block Grant money for the razing of the former condemned bar where it was found and additional block grant funds to catalog and haul the structure. "There's a rich history behind it. This is all part of Washingtonville history," Commissioner Trevor Finn said.
County Solicitor Michael Dennehy said he spoke with other county solicitors who told him situations like this in other counties never go this smoothly. He thanked Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski for getting everyone to cooperate and "doing a great job up front. The commissioners and fair board jumped on quick and made it happen easily. The contractor stopped and said he would work with them."
Kristin McLaughlin, of SEDA-COG, which administers the block grant funds for the county, said Washingtonville was forward-thinking in preserving the structure. SEDA-COG worked with Washingtonville with the cabin discovery "coming to a good conclusion," she said.